Savannah Chrisley poses in thigh-skimming minidress and cowboy boots with a question for her fans

Savannah Chrisley has been slaying her looks lately.

The 25-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star has been showing off her toned body in bikini and thigh-skimming dresses as she celebrates her birthday month.

This time, though, Savannah asked her followers for their opinions.

Shopping and trying on outfits can be daunting, but it seems the Growing up Chrisley star has plenty of fun playing dress-up and asking followers their thoughts on some outfits.

Known for her love of all things country, Savannah paired a thigh-skimming black minidress with a pair of full-calf cowgirl boots.

It seems Savannah’s style is on point.

Savannah Chrisley shows off some leg in mirror snap

On her Instagram story, Savannah Chrisley showed off a thigh-skimming black dress and a pair of cowgirl boots.

She put a box up asking followers if they like it, giving them the option to click yes or no.

The dress was belted at her waist, with puffy shoulders, reminiscent of the 80s fad of wearing shoulder pads.

It was a long-sleeved dress with a pretty open neckline and chest area. Her boots were primarily black, with some visible white in there.

“Do we like?” Savannah asked and supplied options of either yes or no.

Savannah Chrisley’s birthday celebrations

August has been a month of celebrations for Savannah Chrisley. Turning 25 was a significant milestone for the reality TV star as fans first met her as a teenager when Chrisley Knows Best debuted.

There’s been a lot happening in the Chrisley family, but Savannah is making the best of what she’s got. Her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were convicted on tax evasion and bank fraud charges earlier this year and are due to be sentenced in October.

Last week, Savannah posed with her brother, Chase Chrisley, at a birthday celebration she had with close friends. Her parents were not able to attend because of ongoing legal issues.

She has spent a lot of time with her BFF Chadd, and the two even enjoyed a cute swim in the pool together. He appears in several pictures with her and pops up in her life more often than not. There were rumors the two were an item, but Chadd cleared things up when he revealed he wasn’t into women.

With August coming to an end, Savannah Chrisley’s birthday celebrations will likely end too. She’s had a good run, though. Showing off her bikini body and toned legs was the name of the game, and she won it.

Growing up Chrisley returns in September on E!.