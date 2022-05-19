Savannah Chrisley is no angel in weekend bikini

Savannah Chrisley poses close up. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is stunning in a hot pink bikini as she flaunts her figure from a luxurious yacht, and not without a killer caption. The reality star and SASSY by Savannah makeup founder put her super-fit body on show last weekend, sizzling in her skimpy swimwear while enjoying the ocean and definitely sending out luxury vibes.

While Savannah was “half goddess,” per her caption, she was 50% “Hell.”

Savannah Chrisley flaunts stunning bikini body from luxury yacht

Showing off her chiseled abs, toned legs, and golden tan, the Chrisley Knows Best star posed all pins as she leaned back and struck a glamorous pose from a yacht overlooking ocean horizons.

Making sure fans saw her curves and her muscles, the blonde went plunging in her halterneck two-piece, posing with one hand on a straw hat as she glammed up in shades and topped up her tan.

The Southern Belle gained over 20,000 likes for her red hot share, writing:

“Half Goddess Half Hell” with heart emoji.

Savannah is living the high life thanks to a kick-start by famous parents Todd and Julie Chrisley, but she’s equally earning her own cash, not just from TV. The Growing Up Chrisley face launched her wildly popular SASSY brand in 2020, pulling a leaf out of billionaire Kylie Jenner‘s books and retailing her own (and cheaper) Lip Kits. Also selling well are the Full Face Palette, plus Savannah’s new fragrances.

“I developed a beauty brand because I have always been a lover of ALL things beauty. I have also been passionate about for the cause of empowering young girls to become strong, confident and beautiful in their own right. I learned from an early age that beauty comes in all colors, shapes, sizes, and age. My brand will first and foremost be inclusive and attainable to all,” the star writes on her website.

Savannah Chrisley bringing out a podcast?

Savannah has also been influencing for home workout equipment, plus confirming there’s more to come. Earlier this year, she teased an upcoming podcast.

Posing in cute jeans in April, Savannah told her two million+ followers: “Getting my podcast up and running this summer – give me some name suggestions!! I will be SPILLING ALLLL THE TEA 😅 this will be dedicated to my Personal life, struggles, beauty, relationships, past boyfriends, etc! It’s gonna get juicy!”