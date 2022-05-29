Savannah Chrisley in skimpy spandex stuns poolside

Savannah Chrisley poses close up. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is stunning poolside in a skimpy spandex look as she both flaunts her killer workout body and ups her bank balance. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 24, has a knack for milking social media as she racks up followers, and this post brought in mom Julie Chrisley as the twosome promoted The Chrisley Box.

Posting over the weekend, Savannah made sure fans keep buying her quarterly subscription box, curated by her and Julie.

Savannah Chrisley stuns poolside with rock-hard abs

Savannah posed all smiles and in a skintight black sports bra paired with matching leggings. Twinning with mom Julie, who did cover up a little more, the SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder stunned as she highlighted her cheesegrater abs in her workout-ready look – holding up The Chrisley Box, the Southern Belle sent out Kardashian-level glam via flawless makeup, plus a high ponytail.

Posing backed by a swish pool and lawn terraces, the reality favorite wrote:

“For this edition of The Chrisley Box, @thechrisleyboxofficial we had the honor of teaming up with Erin Oprea, trainer to the stars. She enlisted in The Marine Corp at the age of 20. With nine total years of service including two tours of duty in Iraq, she made history when she was appointed to lead the first female platoon attached to the infantry in a war zone. And now, she joins The Summer Edition of The Chrisley Box experience!!”

The box offers a health and fitness “hack,” a summer-ready challenge competition, plus an “exclusive experience.” The Chrisley box costs $149.94 per quarter.

Savannah had been joined by trainer Erin Oprea in a swipe right – all three ladies smiled poolside for the camera. Likes for promotional posts tend to be on the lower end on Savannah’s IG, but this one still brought in over 30,000.

Chrisley largely dedicates her Instagram promotional activity to her 2020-launched SASSY brand, one proving hugely popular and now retailing fragrances.

Savannah Chrisley knows to thank the family

On Mother’s Day this year, Savannah posed for a triple generation Chrisley shot as she thanked mom Julie and grandma “Nanny” Faye, writing: “Thank you to these beautiful women for paving the way and showing me what it means to not only be an amazing mama but a woman of strength! #happymothersday.”

Savannah has, this year, also teased launching her own podcast. She is followed by over 2 million on Instagram.

Chrisley Knows Best is currently on hiatus.