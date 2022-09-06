Savannah Chrisley in skimpy bikini shows off holiday body

Savannah Chrisley poses close up. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is going strong with the swimwear action.

The reality star, 25, made headlines ahead of Labor Day weekend for showing off her fit frame in swimwear, and there was more to come.

Posting for her 2 million+ Instagram followers two days ago, Savannah sizzled as she showed off her figure and the fun she had over the holiday weekend as she took herself and her pals out for some fun on the water.

The Chrisley Knows Best star shared a video showing her and her friends all jumping off a yacht for a massive splash, although she opened with a reveal of her killer bikini body.

Going selfie mode, Savannah showed off her toned abs and curves as she modeled a segmented and baby pink bikini top, going low-cut and showing both her abs and her golden tan.

The SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder played Rascal Flatts’ Life is a Highway as she then shared footage of herself and her friends jumping into the water from a yacht. Savannah seemed to have picked a glorious day for her fun, and she gained over 10,000 likes for the aquatic share.

“Life is a highway,” the star captioned her post.

Savannah Chrisley posts for a major family occasion

Not long before her yacht post, Savannah updated to shout out a family member that everyone knows and loves.

She was celebrating grandma Nanny Faye’s birthday which included sharing a photo of herself kissing the beloved Chrisley Knows Best face.

The Southern Belle gushed over her grandmother, writing: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my forever girl❤️ Thank you for the ENDLESS hugs, laughs, kisses, long talks, and endless loads of laundry 😂🤪 I love you more thank life itself! Can’t wait for you to live forever!! Now… let’s go gambling😏.”

Savannah Chrisley going strong with body positivity

Savannah has made summer 2022 headlines for posing bikini-clad to talk body positivity.

She admitted to unhealthy past behaviors when it came to eating and exercise, also revealing that she thought her past 110-pound weight was too low.

Savannah has also mentioned her weight in terms of being in the public eye, telling: Us Weekly:

“I’ve struggled with my body confidence. Being on TV since I was 15, you have all these people on the outside giving you their opinions on what they think you look like or you need to eat or you don’t need to eat and it truly wears on you.”