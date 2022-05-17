Savannah Chrisley in leggy tennis skirt for beach workout

Savannah Chrisley is posing close up. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley has been turning heads during an energetic beach workout. The 24-year-old reality star gave her 2 million+ Instagram followers a sneak peek of her tiny tennis skirt look ahead of having the paparazzi chase her in Miami ahead of the weekend, and there was plenty to see.

Flaunting her sensational workout body, the Chrisley Knows Best star stunned in a thigh-skimming white skirt and crop top, also including her Growing Up Chrisley costars as she soaked up the sun.

Savannah Chrisley stuns for Miami beach workout

Photos showed the Southern Belle showing off her toned figure as she opted for a revealing and cute outfit. Savannah paired her tiny tennis skirt with a skintight and pink crop top, adding pops of color via orange sneakers and completing her look with a black baseball cap.

The SASSY by Savannah founder had hit up Muscle Beach in Miami, FL on Thursday, joined by trainer Jennifer Nicole Lee, 46, plus costars RaeLynn, Blaine Bwowen, and Chadd Bryant.

Savannah was seen topping up her tan and burning calories, even getting her heart rate up with a tyre.

The daughter to Todd Chrisley also kinda peeked her white undies as the wind blew up her tennis skirt in one photo.

Savannah Chrisley in a miniskirt on the beach. Pic credit: Backgrid

Savannah takes her fitness seriously. The former South Beach Diet ambassador has also opened up on gaining weight as a result of painful uterine condition endometriosis. In 2020, and ahead of undergoing her third endometriosis surgery, Savannah told fans:

Fun fact: “This photo was taken when I had an IUD and was on a medication at the highest dosage for 6 months…And gained 30-40 LBS… #ENDOSUCKS.”

She then told her followers: “VULNERABLE MOMENT FOR MY LADIES: I haven’t talked about this much because honestly…I have struggled BIG TIME. I’m insanely self-conscious and just feel like my body has given up on me. I was diagnosed with Endometriosis when I was 18 and it’s been quite the struggle.”

Savannah Chrisley enjoys a beach workout. Pic credit: Backgrid

Savannah Chrisley reveals body-image struggles

Chrisley’s op was a success. Since recovering, the star has upped her workout game with regular sweat sessions on her Instagram, plus the odd product plug for strap-on ab machines. “I’ve struggled with my body confidence. Being on TV since I was 15, you have all these people on the outside giving you their opinions on what they think you look like or you need to eat or you don’t need to eat and it truly wears on you,” she told UsWeekly in 2019.