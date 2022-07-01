Savannah Chrisley in floral bikini challenges haters

Savannah Chrisley stuns in a floral bikini. Pic credit: USA Network

Savannah Chrisley has been laying low since her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion charges earlier this month.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has been keeping her social media light, only addressing what she has to and not leaving much room for anything else.

That changed when Savannah got sassy while wearing a bikini and sitting in a kayak.

Savannah Chrisley leaves a subtle message or haters while in a bikini

On Instagram, Savannah Chrisley came out looking amazing in a floral bikini. She was sitting in what appeared to be a kayak, and her tan was on point.

The bikini was barely-there as she arched her back so that her taut abs could be seen. Savannah’s hair was hidden under a ballcap.

Savannah captioned the post, “Catch me outside…HOW BOUT DAT! 💁🏼‍♀️”

The phrase is a nod to Bhad Bhabie, also known by her birth name as Danielle Bregoli. She used it on the Dr. Phil show in 2016, which went viral. Savannah was clearly trying to make a point, though it wasn’t clear who she was targeting.

Savannah Chrisley is showing up for her family

Amid all of the drama surrounding Todd and Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley is stepping up for her parents. She was the first person to visit them after their house arrest issuance following their conviction. It was also the first time Todd was publicly spotted following the trial’s completion.

Her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles, also visited the Chrisley home to check on the family. He was spotted leaving the house with his computer in tow. Chase Chrisley was also spotted bringing some groceries into the home, and a while later, Grayson was washing his truck in the driveway.

Earlier this month, Savannah took to Instagram to talk about what’s been happening within her family. She wrote, in part, “Hi there my Instagram family…it’s been a few weeks. Before you continue reading I would like to ask one thing of you…please be kind. This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can. I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)”

Savannah Chrisley has her parents’ back all the way, and she will continue to stand by them, come what may.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 9/8c on the USA Network.