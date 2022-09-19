Savannah Chrisley in bikinis highlights killer body

Savannah Chrisley smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Savannah Chrisley is showing off her sensational figure in swimwear plus a ton of other looks.

The reality star and Sassy by Savannah makeup founder put her killer body out there this weekend, sharing a mash-up video for her Instagram followers and also checking boxes for her flawless sense of style.

Savannah posted to shout out BFF Chadd Bryant’s birthday while showcasing her gym-honed figure.

The daughter to real estate mogul Todd Chrisley was all smiles as she reminded fans that her platonic friendship with Chadd is rock-solid.

In one snap, Savannah posed from a fun terrace area with a greenery wall panel. Sizzling in a yellow and low-cut minidress with a ruched waist detailing, she wowed in her outfit while in platform heels, also clutching an orange purse as she posed by Chadd, who wore a printed shirt and white shorts.

The Southern Belle also shared a snap from her Barbie-inspired shoot this year, posing in a striped pink shirt dress and from a fun booth setting with plenty of glitter.

Also included were nights out with Chadd, plus a little video action and a car selfie. Savannah also showed off her swimsuit body twice – once in a patterned pink bikini and again in a stringy pink bikini while in a pool. In the latter video, Chadd carried Savannah around.

Savannah Chrisley gushes over BFF Chadd Bryant

In a gushing caption, Savannah wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my forever bestfriend @chaddlife ❤️ WHAT A RIDE these years have been…lots of laughs, smiles, heartache, tears, and things I won’t mention😂🤪 I really don’t know how to tell you how much you mean to me…words just can’t do it. I thank God every single day for giving me you. Your heart is one of a kind…and your love is nothing short of magical!”

She added, “I can’t wait for a lifetime of love, laughter, and happiness! This is YOUR year! I’m so proud of you!! I LOVE YOU.”

Chadd is a Nashville-based realtor and stylist who has appeared on Chrisley Knows Best.

Savannah Chrisley is living her best life in 2022

In 2021, Savannah made headlines for both splitting from Nic Kerdiles and undergoing endometriosis surgery.

In 2022, the makeup founder is living her best life as she continues to appear on TV and run her cosmetics brand, Sassy, which dropped in 2020.

Savannah has also recently teased launching a podcast.