Savannah Chrisley in bikini jokes in pool with best friend

Savannah Chrisley enjoys some pool time with her best friend, Chadd Bryant. Pic credit: @savnnahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is keeping busy amid her family’s legal issues.

The Chrisley Knows Best star decided to take a dip in the pool with her best friend.

She’s been dealing with a lot this year, including navigating things with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles.

Following his mental health crisis, which was addressed with Savannah and Todd Chrisley by his side, he remains close with the family.

Dealing with her parents’ conviction and upcoming sentencing hasn’t been easy on the sassy blonde. She’s opened up some about the effects on her family, especially because of some of the words that have been used surrounding Todd and Julie Chrisley.

The Growing Up Chrisley star needs some relaxation in her life.

Savannah Chrisley gets in the pool with BFF Chadd

On her Instagram story, Savannah Chrisley shared her dip in the pool with her best friend, Chadd Bryant.

The two were playful, with Savannah’s hot pink bikini top visible. Both wore sunglasses with huge smiles showing off their fun in the sun.

Savannah joked about their “home away from home.”

Are Savannah Chrisley and Chadd Bryant dating?

Savannah Chrisley spends a lot of time with Chadd Bryant, which doesn’t go unnoticed.

They are often pictured together doing various activities, and he is the master of her hair.

The blonde reality TV star isn’t open about her dating life and hasn’t been since she broke off her engagement to Nic Kerdiles. The two have been back and forth so much that no one knows where they stand on any given day.

However, Chadd and Savannah aren’t an item. He isn’t interested in women, but the two are very close. He is close with the whole family too. Todd Chrisley has been pictured with Chadd, and he has popped up in photos with the family from time to time.

It’s been a very intense few months for Savannah, especially considering what the future holds. Todd and Julie Chrisley are awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for October 6. There is a lot of uncertainty about how long they will be given as they face up to 30 years in federal prison each.

Also, Nanny Faye Chrisley is battling bladder cancer. That was something the family hoped to keep quiet. However, it came out during the trial.

Savannah is still finding time to have fun amid all her life stress.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 9/8c on the USA network.