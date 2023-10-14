Savannah Chrisley hopeful her parents will be home by next year — ‘I miss them like crazy’

Savannah Chrisley is having a rough year but hopes to catch a break in 2024 with her parents’ return.

The Growing Up Chrisley star got personal with her fans in a Q&A where she was asked about her plans for next year.

Not surprisingly, Todd and Julie Chrisley, currently serving time in separate prisons, instantly came to mind.

Savannah confessed that she wants her parents back home in 2024, but she’ll take even one of them because she misses her mom and dad “like crazy.”

Her parents reported to federal prison earlier this year but recently had their sentences reduced. Todd is now set for release in 2033 and Julie in 2028, but that could be further reduced, and Savannah is hoping for a miracle.

It’s been hard on the 26-year-old who stepped up and became the legal guardian for her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe Chrisley.

Savannah Chrisley is hopeful that her parents will be released in 2024

Savannah opened up to her Instagram followers in a recent Q&A after someone asked about her plans for next year.

“I hope that Mom and Dad are home,” she responded, “Both, one of them, I will take anything at this point. I miss them like crazy, and I continue to fight day in and day out for them.”

Savannah also noted that she has founded an organization she hopes will be up and running by next year.

The reality TV personality said she’s “in the process of launching” the company, allowing her to “Fight for those who can’t fight for themselves.”

“I am so passionate about that,” exclaimed Savannah in the clip as she reiterated her first sentiment and added, “Also, I just hope Mom and Dad are home.”

Savannah Chrisley admits to having many regrets

An Instagram follower also asked Savannah if she had any regrets, and she didn’t give the cliche answer but instead got honest about her feelings.

“I do have regrets, especially this past year, my life has been filled with so much loss,” she admitted.

Savannah mentioned her parents, Todd and Julie, and her ex-fiance Nick Kerdiles, who passed away in September after sustaining fatal injuries in a motorcycle accident.

“I definitely regret not living life truly to the fullest. I regret certain things that have been said, actions. I regret not loving a little better,” she said.

Before ending the video, Savannah gave her followers a word of advice and told them to “Love. Love harder. Let the little things go. Fighting is not worth it.”