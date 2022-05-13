Savannah Chrisley flaunts ‘sunkissed’ bikini body

Savannah Chrisley pouting close up. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is showing off her stunning bikini body in a massive flaunt on Instagram. The 24-year-old reality star is living her best life as her career continues on the up — not only does she star on Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley, she’s also enjoying immense success following the 2020 launch of her SASSY by Savannah makeup line.

Sharing jaw-dropping snaps of her killer figure while stripped down to a tiny bikini on Thursday, Savannah sizzled in the sun, with fans leaving over 20,000 likes.

Savannah Chrisley stuns in bikini photos

Savannah opened on a decked terrace as she chilled on a lounger with a hip-flaunting pose.

Smiling under a straw hat, the daughter to Todd Chrisley modeled a super-skimpy and pink floral-print bikini. Showing off her gym-honed legs, abs, and golden tan, the Southern Belle sent out major glam vibes, also wearing white sandals, plus shades.

Savannah was then seen soaking up rays on her back as she afforded another view of her trim figure, then closing with a pose near a pink archway as she covered up a little more in a matching sarong.

“Sun kissed,” the bombshell wrote.

Savannah has been showing off the high life this month, but also proving that she’s earning her own cash. SASSY has taken off, with the brand now retailing fragrances alongside its best-seller Lip Kits and popular Full Face Palette. Savannah went “classy” but also “Sassy” in a recent share as she posed in a knotted-up tee and Louis Vuitton pants, with the shot showcasing her love of designer brands.

Savannah Chrisley knows what she wants

Savannah’s makeup brand comes with a mission statement. “I developed a beauty brand because I have always been a lover of ALL things beauty,” she writes on her website. “I have also been passionate about for the cause of empowering young girls to become strong, confident and beautiful in their own right. I learned from an early age that beauty comes in all colors, shapes, sizes, and age. My brand will first and foremost be inclusive and attainable to all.”

Also jumping from reality TV into makeup have been moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Same goes for Kristin Cavallari and Angela Simmons.

Explaining the SASSY name, Chrisley added: “Sassy is nickname that was given to me by my brother Chase. Being only 14 months apart, he could never pronounce Savannah therefore “Sassy” stuck.”