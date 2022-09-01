Savannah Chrisley dressing room selfie reveals spandex workout attire

Savannah Chrisley showed off her toned body in a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is keeping herself busy.

The 25-year-old reality TV star and business owner isn’t leaving much room for downtime in her schedule.

From celebrating her birthday throughout the month to putting time in at the gym, Savannah shows off the fit physique she’s worked hard to achieve.

She spent much of the summer enjoying the warmer weather while showing off her bikini body, but the Chrisley Knows Best star has been flexing in spandex and other workout attire these days.

In a recent post, Savannah showed off her toned abs again while wearing spandex pants and a fuchsia-colored top.

Bathroom and dressing room selfies have become the norm for Savannah these days.

Savannah Chrisley dressing room selfie shows off abs

On her Instagram Story, Savannah Chrisley showed off a podcast being set up behind her as she posed in front of a big mirror.

She donned her spandex pants and her fuchsia top while donning a half-smile.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Savannah tagged the cast collective, revealing she was getting podcast ready.

Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley has obstacles ahead

While she isn’t a part of the legal issues plaguing her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, they also affect her.

Savannah Chrisley has been living on her own for a while now. However, she does spend a lot of time at her parents’ Nashville home. She’s incredibly close to her niece Chloe, and her brother, Grayson, still lives with Todd and Julie.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud earlier this summer. They are due to be sentenced on October 6, and they each face 30 years in prison.

That fate leaves several things hanging in the balance, namely, who will take care of Chloe and Grayson. Speculation is Savannah would step up to care for her niece and brother. However, that has not been confirmed by the family.

On top of that, Nanny Faye was diagnosed with bladder cancer last year and had been undergoing treatments while all of this was happening. Savannah is close to her family members, so this has affected her.

While trying to remain positive and focus on what she is grateful for, Savannah has continued to post photos of her pop-ups, fun summer activities, and the body she has worked hard to get. There are a lot of bumps in the road ahead, but it seems Savannah is ready to conquer whatever is thrown her way.

Growing Up Chrisley moves to E! later this month.