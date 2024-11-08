Savannah Chrisley ‘at a loss for words’ as judge adds two years to Julie Chrisley’s probation

Julie Chrisley received some bad news at her resentencing, and her daughter Savannah Chrisley is still “at a loss for words” regarding how things played out.

The 27-year-old has been fighting to turn over her parents federal prison sentencing for tax evasion and bank fraud.

There’s been some headway, as Todd Chrisley’s initial 12-year sentence was reduced by two years and Julie’s seven-year sentence was reduced by a little over one year.

However, Savannah has vowed to keep fighting until they are released, and she’s been doing just that.

In June, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a resentencing for Julie, which seemed like a win for the Chrisley family.

The September 25 resentencing did not go in their favor as the judge declined to reduce her prison sentence.

The seven-year prison sentence was upheld and more time was added to the Growing Up Chrisley star’s probation.

Julie Chrisley’s resentencing resulted in more time added to her probation

Savannah shared an update with her followers and expressed disappointment in the results of her mom’s resentencing.

“Instead of taking away time… the judge actually added two years on to her probation,” she shared. “So that’s two more years in custody basically, and that was just astonishing to me.”

However, as we’ve learned by now, the family is not giving up, as Savannah told listeners that they intend to appeal the ruling.

Savannah is at a ‘loss for words’ after Julie’s resentencing

Savannah shared her feelings about the sentencing of her mom, adding in her Instagram caption that she was “completely at a loss for words.”

The reality TV star questioned the judge’s decision, saying, “How does less evidence somehow lead to more time? It’s hard to make sense of it all.”

TODAY obtained information about the ruling, which reasoned that the court “provided justification for the sentence imposed.”

Julie has been re-sentenced to the 84 months (seven years) in prison and her probation period has increased from three years to five.

Back in 2023, Monsters and Critcs reported that Julie’s release date was moved up to October 19, 2028 — intially she was set for a 2030 release.

A recent check shows her release date is now scheduled for April 7, 2028, a few months earlier than initially indicated.

Pic credit: Federal Bureau of Prisons

As for her husband Todd, he still has some time to go before he’s released, but there’s a bit of good news for the 56-year-old as well.

Todd’s release date has also changed from January 22, 2033 to June 26, 2032.

Pic credit: Federal Bureau of Prisons

Growing Up Chrisley is currently on hiatus.