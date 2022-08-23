Savannah Chrisley addresses ‘too tight’ dress in high heels

Savannah Chrisley poses close up. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley has not let comments about her stunning ruched dress slide.

The reality star made headlines earlier this month for sizzling in a classy chocolate-brown dress and high heels as she got all dolled up. However, not all of her 2 million+ Instagram followers were out to send love, though.

After garnering some snarky comments about how tight her dress was, Savannah swooped into the comments to fire back, and she also denied any allegations of image editing.

The photo showed the 25-year-old looking drop-dead gorgeous as she posed amid brick and showed off her gym-honed figure in a chic and sleeveless dress.

Showcasing her tiny waist and toned arms, the Southern Belle added in stiletto heels as she also posed with an orange purse next to her – the daughter to real estate mogul Todd Chrisley told fans: “DON’T FORGET TO FALL IN LOVE WITH YOURSELF,” also linking fans to her dress, one that costs $18.

There’s been more drama since.

Savannah Chrisley gets hate, fires right back

As Monsters and Critics reported, Savannah faced backlash over her dress being “too tight” and had one fan writing: “Cute but how do you walk in it? It looks so tight on the lower legs. Mortica[sic] Adams.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Others have since chimed in.

Savannah Chrisley Instagram comments. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

One user backed the Chrisley Knows Best star, writing: “Morticia was awesome. And the dress is ruched. Probably stretchy. And it wasn’t a rude comment-😊.” Meanwhile, another follower wrote: “No room for walking #waddle.”

Defending the star, one fan stated: “Not everything you see is not photoshop all the time! Assuming isn’t gonna get you nowhere @savannahchrisley you’re so beautiful! Love the dress btw! 🥰❤️.” Savannah has now replied, saying: “Actually no photoshop. But nice try.”

Savannah Chrisley stuns fans with summer body

Savannah has been continuing to show off her super fit figure this summer, sharing swimwear shots, workout snaps, plus body positive reminders. She made headlines in August for addressing her past body image, stating that she developed an unhealthy relationship with food and that her weight of 110 pounds was too low.

“I WAS NOT HEALTHY! But guess what…I was also running. I was running from myself and my inner struggles. I had ZERO love for ME. Over the years I have gone to tons of therapy and I’m learning to love ME and have a healthy outlook on my body and mental health,” she told fans on August 7 while stunning in a red bikini and posing during a lake day.