Sarper Guven defends stance that relationships work ‘better’ when men are ‘dominant’ and women are ‘submissive’

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newcomer Sarper Guven believes that relationships work “better” when men and women adhere to specific traits.

Sarper and his American love interest, Shekinah Garner, were introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers on The Other Way this season.

Their storyline didn’t debut until later in Season 5, but it captured viewers’ attention immediately.

Shekinah’s friends and family members weren’t too thrilled about her giving up her life in the U.S. to move to Turkey with Sarper, but she was deadset on starting a life with the man of her dreams overseas.

Before she left for The Middle East, Shekinah had a talk with her sister, who was concerned about text messages Sarper sent to Shekinah.

Not only has Sarper refused to broadcast their relationship on social media for fear that women will DM Shekinah about what a “bad guy” and a “player” he is, but he’s also told Shekinah not to bring up certain topics again because he’s “alpha.”

90 Day Fiance shared a clip of the scene on Instagram, captioned, “If your sister thinks it’s a red flag, it’s probably a red flag #90dayfiancé.”

In the comments section, Sarper showed up, questioning why calling himself “alpha” — defined as “the most dominant, powerful, or assertive man in a particular group” — is a bad thing.

Sarper Guven doesn’t think being an ‘alpha’ male is a bad thing

The exotic dancer-turned-model and personal trainer commented, “🐺 is alpha a bad term in USA ? Does not every female search an alpha male throughout their life?”

Sarper explained his beliefs in the comments. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Unsurprisingly, Sarper’s comment stirred up a bit of controversy and was met with a mixture of support and criticism from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers.

In response to some of his critics, the self-described “tough guy, bad boy” felt the need to explain himself and shared that to him, an “alpha” male is defined as someone who “posses cares protects his lover and love to the last drop of his blood.”

Sarper also noted that a woman who is with an alpha male “needs to make feel man as the leader.. even he is not, she has to pretend as he is by stroking his ego,” thereby making both of them happy.

Sarper encourages men to be ‘dominant’ and women to be ‘more submissive’ in romantic relationships

Sarper elaborated even further in another comment, this time sharing his beliefs on what a “real serious” relationship entails.

“In a real serious relationship roles has to be shared specifically imo,” he began. “If a guy is dominant in a relationship and woman is more submissive, it is likely to work better.”

Sarper stood firm in his stance about men’s and women’s roles in relationships. Pic credit: @sarper90day/Instagram

Sarper Guven and Shekinah Garner’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way love story

When Sarper introduced himself to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way audiences this season, he made quite an impression. He admitted to sleeping with over 2,500 women but claimed that he was ready to put his playboy ways behind him and settle down with Shekinah.

Sarper admitted that he was enticed by Shekinah’s unique name and her social media photos, which he called “so different” than others he’d seen online, deeming her a “sex bomb.”

The personal trainer confessed that he wasn’t expecting much from their relationship – in fact, he would have been content with a one-night stand. But, he said their first date was “like a dream,” and their chemistry was unmatched, making it feel like they had known each other for many years.

Sarper recalled that he and Shekinah brought out the softer sides in each other, and after some persistence on Shekinah’s part, along with some “perfect” sex, the two fell head over heels in love.

Now that Shekinah has left her life in the U.S. and departed for Turkey, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are bracing themselves for the real drama about to unfold in their storyline.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.