Sarah Trott sparkles in 20s attire

Sarah Trott debuted on The Bachelor Season 25. Pic credit: @thesarahtrott/Instagram

Sarah Trott showed off her toned legs and fit figure in a flapper-style outfit with followers.

Sarah gained an increased following after appearing on The Bachelor Season 25 with Matt James.

Matt and Sarah hit it off quickly; however, Sarah ultimately chose to self-eliminate and be with her late father, who had ALS at the time.

Since being on The Bachelor, Sarah continues to engage with friends and fans on social media.

Her recent post saw her sparkling in a pink dress.

Sarah also had fun with the accessories as she completed the 20s-inspired ensemble.

Sarah Trott glitters in pink flapper dress

Sarah Trott got cozy with her boyfriend, William Mieling, in a 20s-themed pic.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sarah shared a photo wearing a white 20s headband with a feather, pearl jewelry, and white silky gloves. Sarah’s lean legs were visible in a sparkling pink flapper dress with a feathery hem.

Sarah placed a gloved hand on William’s face and another on his leg as she pulled him closer. William put an arm on Sarah’s leg while rolling his eyes.

Sarah wrote over the photo, “always rolling his eyes at me.”

Pic credit: @thesarahtrott/Instagram

On her Instagram page, Sarah shared more photos of her and her boyfriend, giving a better view of their outfits.

The opening photo featured Sarah puckering her lips as she leaned in for a kiss and caressed William’s face.

The second photo included the couple standing up, with Sarah looking rosy as she placed a hand on her hip. William smiled in his deep blue blazer with black trim, a black shirt, bow tie, and pants.

Sarah was fit and glowing with her eye-catching dress, showing the ombre effect as the dress went from a darker pink sparkly fabric to a lighter pink feathery material.

Sarah captioned the post, “A roaring reception celebrating Alexa and Patrick! 🥂✨💍.”

In a separate post, Sarah shared that the wedding they attended was Great Gatsby themed as she shared a video of her putting the look together.

Sarah captioned the post, “Is it too early to start thinking about Halloween?! This 1920s Gatsby inspired wedding is getting me in the spirit 👏🏼✨🎃 How did we do?! 🥂.”

Sarah Trott receives praise for her Great Gatsby look

Sarah received lots of compliments for pulling off her 20s look in the comment section of her post.

A commenter wrote, “Loveeee this color on you! Beautiful.”

Another fan expressed, “Wowowow!!! I don’t think I loved an outfit of yours more than this.”

One supporter wrote, “So stunning Sarah.”

Pic credit: @thesarahtrott/Instagram

Other comments included, “Yesssssssssssss,” and her boyfriend adding, “Prohibition ended last night.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.