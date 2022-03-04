Sarah Hamrick’s deleted Instagram Story seemingly accuses The Bachelor cast of trying to ‘rewrite history’

Sarah Hamrick deletes cryptic Instagram Story seemingly about The Bachelor cast. Pic credit: @sarahahamrick/Instagram

Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor may be coming to an end, but the fallout from the show’s feuds and drama is far from over.

Sarah Hamrick implied the other women in the house weren’t telling the truth about her in a since-deleted Instagram story.

Sarah Hamrick deleted her Instagram Story accusing The Bachelor cast of lying about her

Fans were shocked when front-runner Sarah Hamrick was dumped from the show after a whirlwind confrontation with the rest of the women in the house.

Both Clayton Echard and Teddi Wright came forward this week to offer insight into what exactly went down behind the scenes before the elimination.

Sarah didn’t appear to agree with their take, however, in a post to her Instagram Story reading, “some people be working overtime to rewrite history.”

The Bachelor alum covered her face in the photo and teased that more of the story would be coming soon.

“Let the vibes be too high to engage [laughing emoji],” she wrote.

Pic credit: @sarahahamrick/instagram

She soon retracted the message by deleting the post from her story.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After deleting the post, she put up another Instagram Story containing a post that stated, “Stress and negative energy have no place here.”

Pic credit: @sarahahamrick/Instagram

Clayton Echard and Teddi Wright said Sarah Hamrick lied on The Bachelor

The message comes on the heels of both Clayton and Teddi saying that Sarah lied to the other women in order to sabotage their relationships.

Clayton even alleged that Sarah was telling the other women she would go to hometowns by week two.

Sarah went on the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast to tell her side of the story and what she would do differently now.

She revealed that she wished she had taken Mara Agrait to the side for a one-on-one conversation when the rumors started.

Mara was the first contestant to confront Sarah on the show and was labeled a villain at the time for her accusations that Sarah wasn’t ready for marriage.

However, fans quickly changed sides when Clayton called out Sarah for trying to fake cry on the show.

Sarah will get another chance to tell her story at the upcoming Women Tell All special.

Fans will have to wait and see if the women can work their differences out and if the contestants will provide more clarity on what happened off-camera with Sarah Hamrick.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.