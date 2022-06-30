Sarah Hamrick teases finding love with Sierra Jackson 

Bachelor Nations Sarah Hamrick and Sierra Jackson remain good friends. Pic credit: @sarahahamrick/Instagram

Sarah Hamrick found a special friendship with costar Sierra Jackson after their appearance on The Bachelor Season 26.

Recently, Sarah experienced the unfortunate loss of her grandmother and had the support of The Bachelor, with the franchise sending her flowers and condolences.

Sierra also appeared to be actively keeping in touch with Sarah amid her loss, with Sarah revealing how often they call one another.

Sarah Hamrick shows off series of calls from Sierra Jackson

Sarah Hamrick took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her call log as evidence of how often she chats with costar Sierra Jackson.

The photo featured a long list of call history from Sierra as Sarah joked about how she did end up finding some form of love on The Bachelor.

Sarah wrote over the photo, “they say some find love on the show,” and tagged Sierra.

The Bachelor family sends Sarah Hamrick flowers during difficult time

Sarah Hamrick experienced the loss of a family member, revealing that her grandma had passed.

Honoring her loved one on Instagram, Sarah shared a throwback photo of her younger self in her car seat, looking up at her grandma.

Sarah wrote over the photo, “my angel g’ma.” Sarah added a white dove emoji and said, “see you again soon.”

During her time of grieving, The Bachelor franchise sent Sarah an abundance of white flowers and left her a note.

The floral note read, “Sarah, we are so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family all our love during this difficult time. Love, your Bachelor family.”

Sarah expressed her appreciation for the note with a white heart emoji.

Sarah Hamrick opened up about being adopted

Sarah Hamrick’s time on The Bachelor was emotional as she opened up about her family during a one-on-one date with Clayton Echard.

The day portion of the date was more silly as Sarah and Clayton stripped down to their underwear and ran around town doing different tasks such as singing in public.

However, the evening part of the date was where Sarah allowed Clayton and viewers to get to know her better.

Sarah shared about being Vietnamese and getting adopted into a white family. While Sarah admitted that she’d sometimes feel ashamed about being adopted as a kid, she also said, “My adopted parents love me and have given me the world.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.