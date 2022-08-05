Sarah Hamrick takes to New York City streets in mini skirt and tube top

Sarah Hamrick walks around in NYC. Pic credit: @sarahahamrick/Instagram

Sarah Hamrick made some friends and some enemies while on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

As the youngest contestant on the show, she seemed to butt heads with the oldest one, Mara Agrait, whom she referred to as a cougar on one of the group dates.

Since Sarah claimed that a few of the girls ganged up on her when it came to telling Clayton that she may not be ready for marriage or the experience, there weren’t many hugs as she was sent packing.

Now, as a social media influencer living in New York City, Sarah has a lot of photos and videos posted on her Instagram page.

She has also traveled quite a bit since her stint on The Bachelor, where she has posed in revealing and body-baring swimwear and outfits.

Moreover, Sarah made an appearance on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise where she attempted to find love again while showing off some of those bikinis and her beach body.

Sarah Hamrick showeded off a revealing outfit in New York City

Sarah posted to her Instagram page as she walked down the streets of New York City in a going-out outfit.

She paired a high-waisted mini skirt with a white, strapless shirt that bared much of her stomach.

As she left her long, dark hair down, she also donned some cream-colored knee-high, heeled boots as she looked at the Broadway sign. In her hashtags, Sarah revealed her outfit and photos were inspired by Pinterest.

Sarah captioned her post by saying, “summer nights.”

Bachelor Nation fans responded to Sarah Hamrick’s photos

Followers of Sarah’s loved what they saw in her pictures, as they posted in her comment section after seeing them.

Along with hearts and a few other emojis, they also wrote, “Cute,” “obsesseddd,” and “OBSESSED !!!!!!!!!!”

One fan was so impressed by Sarah’s put-together outfit that she simply stated, “Fire fit.”

While other viewers gave her heart-faced emojis and said how much they love Sarah, two more again commented on her choice of clothes and shoes and how much they were obsessed with both.

Whether or not Sarah finds love on this season of BIP, or if she is able to put some feuds to rest with some of the other women from Clayton’s season, is yet to be determined, but she certainly made a name for herself in the influencer world.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.