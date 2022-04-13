Sarah Hamrick sizzles in a tiny, beige bikini in Costa Rica

Sarah Hamrick looks amazing in a tiny bikini. Pic credit: ABC

Sarah Hamrick started out as a fan favorite on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor; however, after the group date roast, things seemed to spiral downward for her.

As the youngest contestant on Clayton’s season, Sarah seemed to feud a bit with the oldest contestant, Mara Agrait, and then later, more and more women had beef with her as the season rolled on.

Now, however, it appears that Sarah has moved on, and her social media, specifically Instagram, has shown just that.

As an influencer, Sarah has been posting photos with her hair shining, her make-up flawless, and her beach body evident.

Sarah Hamrick just posted a stunning photo of herself in a tiny, string bikini

Most recently, Sarah posted a photo of herself lying on the beach as she traveled to Costa Rica. Her tanned, toned body looked stunning in a teeny, tiny, beige string bikini.

Sarah captioned her photo, which you could only see from neck to knee, “sandy.” As she lay in the sand on the beach, her tanned skin stuck to the sand as she caught some rays.

What did Bachelor Nation alums and fans have to say about her bikini body and photo?

Bachelor Nation alums and fans could not get enough of the photo and how amazing Sarah looked, as they commented with positive affirmations and gave her some love.

The very first person to comment was none other than The Bachelor’s villain from Clayton’s season, Shanae Ankney. She gave Sarah a fire flame emoji and a heart-faced emoji.

A second fan couldn’t get enough of Sarah and her picture as she related her to looking as beautiful as a mermaid with her response, “Mermaids are real huh.”

Other fans relayed their astonishment at the perfect photo as they gave fire flame emojis and also stated things like, “Marry me, Beauty, BODY, and *sandy cheeks” after seeing Sarah’s photo.

Sarah had a rough go on The Bachelor as she faced controversy from the other women

While on The Bachelor, Sarah called out Mara Agrait on a group date roast and called her a cougar; therefore, Mara came back during her roast and basically called Sarah a little child.

After that, things between the two women were never really the same again, as they continued to have issues with one another.

In fact, it was Mara who planted some seeds in Clayton’s mind that Sarah wasn’t ready for marriage because of her age, and Clayton seemed to let that weigh on him afterward.

Once some of the other women went to Clayton to reveal to him that Sarah was making things up around the house to make the others doubt their relationships with Clayton, which led him to confront Sarah again.

This time, things didn’t go well, and Clayton ended up sending Sarah home that night, telling her that he just couldn’t get past that and didn’t trust her or believe her anymore.

Sarah has seemed to move on from her controversy and drama on the show and has obviously had no issues gaining social media followers and popularity since the show stopped filming and aired.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.