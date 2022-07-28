Sarah Hamrick poses in thong surf swimwear with her board

Sarah Hamrick is back in swimwear mode. Pic credit: @sarahahamrick/Instagram

Sarah Hamrick made her debut on The Bachelor during Clayton Echard’s season earlier this year.

While things didn’t end up great for her with some of the women or with Clayton, she has made a name for herself.

As a social media influencer, Sarah has gained followers and fame along the way.

Living in New York City, she has been posting photos of herself wearing barely-there swimwear and some revealing outfits.

Besides herself, Sarah’s dog, Ziggy, sometimes makes appearances in her social media photos and posts as well.

Most recently, Sarah posted in her surf wear, which was somewhat risqué, and fans had a lot to say about it.

Sarah Hamrick posed in a thong surf wet suit while at The Hamptons

Sarah took to her Instagram page to post a montage of photos of herself while in The Hamptons taking surf lessons.

As she posed in a baby blue and green thong wet suit, Sarah was still in style for her surf lesson at the beach while she took her red surfboard out to the water and posed beside it.

In one photo, Sarah could be seen standing up on her board while riding a short wave into shore; in others, she added a pink visor to her fashion statement look.

While she posed alongside another woman who was there surfing with her, she also showed off her dog Ziggy, who had fun in the sand with Sarah.

She captioned her post and pictures by saying, “6 feet and over please, the waves that is.”

Bachelor Nation responded to Sarah’s sense of surf fashion

While one viewer liked Sarah’s photos and post, she couldn’t help but mention the dog and exclaimed, “also ZIGGY !!! !!! [pup emoji and crown emoji].”

The same person then added another comment with clapping hands emojis, while another stated, “Slayyyyy.”

Pic credit: @sarahahamrick/Instagram

Even more of Sarah’s fans left her comments in support of her new hobby and her pictures, as she put, “slay and surf,” “she was a surfer girl,” and “My professional surfer.”

As one fan called her “Gorgeous” and gave her three red hearts, another commented on her and her dog Ziggy as they declared, “You + dog = what dreams are made of.”

Pic credit: @sarahahamrick/Instagram

Even though things didn’t end up going great for Sarah on The Bachelor, she seems to have found her nitch as an influencer.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.