Sarah Hamrick poses in barely-there butterfly top

Not only was Sarah Hamrick talked about quite a bit during her stint on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, but she continues to be a factor on social media.

As an influencer now since the show was filmed and aired, Sarah has taken to posting revealing swimwear and outfit photos.

As a now-resident of New York City, Sarah likes to post about her nights out on the town.

While Sarah didn’t make many friends as a contestant on The Bachelor, she seems to have found her nitch while living in New York.

In fact, a recent photo shows her and one of her close friends out for the night in NYC.

As Sarah continues to gain fame and followers from her time on reality television, Bachelor Nation can’t wait to see what she wears next.

Sarah Hamrick leaves little to the imagination in butterfly top

As she posed on a balcony with skyscrapers and NYC buildings in the background, Sarah and her friend posed for the camera.

Both of the women showcased barely-there butterfly tops that accentuated their flat stomachs and toned bodies.

The girls posed together for two of the photos, and Sarah leaned against the balcony railing by herself as she looked sideways into the distance.

She captioned her pictures and post by writing, “boyyyfriends </3.”

Bachelor Nation viewers respond to Sarah Hamrick’s photos

Sarah immediately posted again after she captioned her pictures and wrote, “@harrystyles let’s date.”

Other users wrote things like, “hot mama,” “mysatellite girlie,” “obsessed,” and “Outfits omg,” in regards to Sarah’s butterfly top.

While other viewers gave Sarah emojis such as fire flames and heart-faced ones, they, too, wrote positive affirmations for her as they called her and her friend, “Stunning,” “Pretty girls,” and “Hotties.”

Sarah Hamrick makes an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise

As Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise has already been filmed down in Mexico, it has been said that Sarah Hamrick makes an appearance as a later contestant.

Whether or not she will find love, be eliminated soon after she gets there, or bridge any friendships from Clayton’s season is yet to be determined. Fans will soon find out, though, as the new season of BIP will air in just over a month.

Even though Sarah didn’t have the best of luck finding love with Clayton, or making friends for life with the other women on the show, she seems to be doing just fine for herself these days.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27th, on ABC.