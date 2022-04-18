Sarah Hamrick leaves little to the imagination in her latest swimsuit picture

Sarah Hamrick shows off her beach body. Pic credit: ABC

Sarah Hamrick was sent home from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor for a perceived lack of sincerity and telling untrue statements to the other contestants. However, since the show aired, it seems as if Sarah has grown and continued to move forward. She has also appeared to enjoy the fanfare The Bachelor provided her.

Sarah has been highly active on social media, specifically on Instagram, where she has shown off her stunning beach body in various swimsuits. She has also shared photos in formal wear as she travels around her city of New York City and other places.

Sarah is currently in Costa Rica, where she displays her bikini body in swimwear photos while she visits and enjoys the sunshine and beaches.

What did Sarah Hamrick post to her Instagram this time?

Sarah’s most recent post featured her on a boat as she laid back and soaked in the last of the day as the sun started to go down.

She posed with her face away from the camera and displayed her flat stomach. Sarah’s swimsuit only had two knots tied, which kept the intricate bottom half attached to the top.

Her caption for her post and photo of herself stated, “cr sunsets <333.”

What did viewers have to say about her look and photo?

Bachelor Nation couldn’t get over Sarah’s beautiful beach body, choice of swimwear, and overall look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The first fans to comment on Sarah’s photo put down fire flame emojis and red hearts galore, and exclaimed “nothing better” and “Gorgeous.”

Another chimed in and wrote, “you’re the view.” One fan even commented, “Making this my wallpaper,” a reference to the photogenic nature of the photo.

Pic credit: @sarahahamrick/Instagram

Still, Sarah received more and more compliments and love as others wished her a Happy Easter and talked about how stunning she always looked. One person wrote, “Just killing the game,” with multiple hands clapping emojis.

Two others exclaimed, “IMMA NEED A WARNING” and “OMG are you kidding me,” and showed how much they loved Sarah and her look.

Pic credit: @sarahahamrick/Instagram

Sarah’s history on The Bachelor

Sarah did have some controversial moments on The Bachelor, including Mara Agrait and the infamous cougar comment. She was also involved in some drama when she tried to mess with some of the final girls, like Teddi Wright and Rachel Recchia. Sarah attempted to get in the ladies’ heads about their relationships with Clayton.

However, despite those issues from the show, Bachelor Nation fans still hope Sarah finds the love she is looking for in the future. But for now, they are obsessed with her social media posts.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.