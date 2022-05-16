Sarah Hamrick celebrated her 24th birthday in a short, white strapless dress

Sarah Hamrick celebrates turning 24. Pic credit: ABC

Sarah Hamrick made herself known during the group date roast when she called out Mara Agrait as the oldest woman in the house.

While Mara retaliated, calling Sarah out as needing a babysitter because she was so young, she also went on to tell Clayton that Sarah wasn’t ready for marriage.

This ultimately ended in Sarah’s elimination, along with the fact that she was telling some of the other women lies to make them question their own relationships with Clayton.

As Clayton and Bachelor Nation fans continued to wonder if Sarah’s tears were genuine or not, she did come away with some friends from the show and a lot of social media followers.

As an influencer now, Sarah has been traveling and showing off her toned, tanned body in numerous body-baring swimsuits that have gotten the attention of her fans. This time, Sarah showed off a party dress as she celebrated turning 24-years-old.

What did Sarah Hamrick wear in her birthday post?

Sarah went out in New York City to celebrate turning another year older and wore a tight, short, white strapless dress, complete with strappy, gold block heels and a black purse.

As Sarah captioned her post and photos with a simple “24,” she also showed pictures of a slice of layered red velvet cake with a 24 candle on top and a bottle of champagne.

She posed for photos in the street, alongside the NYC crosswalk, and in the bathroom of the restaurant where she celebrated.

What did viewers have to say about Sarah’s post?

Susie Evans was the very first to comment on Sarah’s birthday post, as she gave her three fire flame emojis.

Other fans wished her a happy birthday and also showed their love by saying, “MY WORD” and “Main character vibes only.”

Pic credit: @sarahahamrick/Instagram

Even more wrote things like “24 and FABULOUS”, “Birthday BADDIE,” and “Hottest birthday girl ever omg.”

Pic credit: @sarahahamrick/Instagram

Sarah’s drama and controversy on the show caused her elimination

While Sarah suffered some drama throughout the show with the other women, she also spoke out that she felt betrayed by a few of them before being eliminated.

Sarah specifically named Teddi Wright and current co-Bachelorette, Rachel Recchia as two of the women she felt hurt by and who she said turned against her.

However, despite the controversy from the show, Sarah has picked herself up and has gained more fame through her social media and with her true followers.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.