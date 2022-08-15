Sanya Richards-Ross shows off gold medal body in tiny bikini

Sanya Richards-Ross shows off her athletic body in a bikini on family day. Pic credit: @sanyarichiross/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie Sanya Richards-Ross has been taking her first season by storm. She has been a perfect mix of calm and chaos at the same time, getting dirty with the ladies when she needs to.

Sanya joined the cast as a friend of Housewife Drew Sidora but has branched out independent of Drew to form friendships with her castmates.

The most recent episodes have shown the cast in Jamaica on a trip hosted by Sanya and her husband, Aaron, who goes by Ross. She has been able to showcase her home country to her new friends and the viewers as a way to get to know her better.

Now that Sanya’s personality is coming out, she is becoming a force to be reckoned with and is earning a spot as a peach holder.

During this trip, Sanya has shown off her new venture as a fitness influencer and has also been able to let her castmates in on the exciting life of a former gold-medal-winning Olympian.

Because Sanya is a top-tier athlete, she keeps her body in amazing shape, and she showed it off on Instagram during a photo session for her son’s birthday.

RHOA: Sanya Richards-Ross slays for days in a family photo

Sanya, Ross, and her son, Aaron Jr, whose nickname is Deucey, spent some time in her home country of Jamaica recently to celebrate Deucey’s 5th birthday.

Sanya held her little boy but also managed to show off her gold medal body in a colorful bikini. The string bikini was pastel pink on one side and light orange on the other.

She captioned the photo, “What a day… Deucey is FIVE!!! Still can’t believe it! Forever my baby.”

Ross, Sanya’s husband, is a former NFL star and also keeps his body in shape. What a strong and beautiful family Sanya has!

Sanya Richards-Ross is making a name for herself as a reality star

Sanya’s tagline is “I may be a rookie, but this isn’t my first race.” She is living that tagline because she is proving that she can handle the heat of being a Housewife in the ATL.

Frenemy Drew called Sanya “messy” and the “new bone collector.” Kenya agreed with a fan who called Sanya a hypocrite and criticized her for not defending Kenya against Marlo, who has repeatedly gone after Kenya all season.

Sanya and Marlo have bonded as the season has progressed, which leaves Housewives and viewers confused. Both Kenya and Sheree have had issues with Sanya during her Jamaica trip, and fans will have to wait and see if they can mend fences when they get back to Atlanta.

Sanya just filmed her first reunion with Andy Cohen and the rest of the Housewives, so everyone is anxious to see if Sanya can hold her own.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.