Sammi Sweetheart tells hilarious date story at the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s appearance in Season 6 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation was a big deal, and a segment was dedicated to her at the reunion, which is yet to air.

In a teaser for what’s to come, after a fun season with the entire Jersey Shore crew, Sammi was center-stage at the reunion and shared a hilarious story about a date gone wrong.

The entire cast showed up to discuss the season with Sammi back in the mix, just like old times.

It’s been over a decade since the “sweetest b***h you’ll ever meet” appeared on reality TV after a tumultuous romance with her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, on the original MTV show.

Sammi did her best to avoid the drama, and she stayed away from the limelight and initially opted out of joining the spinoff.

However, she recently returned after Ronnie stepped away from the show in Season 4 to deal with personal issues.

He’s made several appearances while trying to make amends with his friends/castmates, but we haven’t seen a reunion between him and Sammi.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion countdown has officially begun, and we have a teaser of what’s to come.

In the clip, Sammi was in the hot seat during a game called The Sammi Investigation, where her castmates picked cards from the board, and the host asked her to answer various questions.

The 36-year-old was asked about her biggest date failure, and she had a hilarious response.

“Somebody pooped in my bathroom and then left,” she said laughingly.

She shared more details, saying, “I went on a date, then they went back to my house, and then they had to use my bathroom, and they just got sick — I actually feel bad, and they had to like leave,”

“It was a mess in my bathroom,” added Sammi.

Here’s what we know about Season 7 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The reunion was filmed 10 weeks ago, so the cast members had time for a break and are now back to filming.

We know that Season 7 is in the works because Monsters and Critics recently shared a video of the entire cast at the Charro Steak and Del Rey restaurant in Tucson, Arizona.

That included Ronnie, although it’s unclear if he’ll be back full-time or just make a few appearances.

However, it seems we’ll get a proper reunion between Ronnie and Sammi, as they were both among the group while filming in Arizona.

Sammi avoided Ronnie during his recent appearance on the show. Still, a reunion between the exes is long overdue, so let’s hope they can hash out their issues and peacefully coexist in the upcoming season.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion airs Thursday, November 30 at 8/7c on MTV.