Sammi ‘Sweetheart” Giancola is ‘getting into the holiday spirit’ — Check out Jersey Shore alum’s Christmas decor

It’s been a long time since fans watched Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola film with the cast of Jersey Shore. The last time she filmed, she was in the midst of a relationship drama with Ronnie Ortiz Magro.

Their on-again-off-again relationship dominated Sammi’s storyline and is what most fans recall when she comes to mind.

Sammi declined an opportunity to join her former roommates for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation spinoff but she’s continued to update fans on her life through social media.

Most recently, Sammi showed off her holiday spirit on Instagram after she posted a photo of her decorated home.

Sammi’s photo showed a well-lit and decorated Christmas tree, along with a stocking and some holiday decor hanging off of her tv stand. One of the decorations was a wooden block that reads, “We’re Gonna Need More Mistletoe,”

The wooden block came from her boutique line called Sweetheart Styles. The boutique offers various clothing, accessories and home decor.

Sammi captioned the photo, “Getting into the holiday spirit 🎄 “We’re Gonna Need More Mistletoe” wooden sign from @swtheartstyles.. 35% OFF CYBER SALE TODAY ONLY AT SWEETHEARTSTYLES.COM USE CODE: CYBER35MON ☺️🎄♥️”

What has Sammi been up to?

Sammi has moved on from her Jersey Shore days and the toxic relationship she had with Ronnie. She started dating her current man Christian Biscardi in 2017 and the couple became engaged in 2019.

Christian gave her a 4-carat engagement ring that he had custom designed just for her.

While her original wedding date is unclear, Sammi and Christian had to postpone the celebration due to COVID-19.

According to Cheat Sheet, none of her Jersey Shore roommates made the guest list. It was presumed that she didn’t invite them for the same reason she didn’t film the Family Vacation series with them — fear of being placed in potentially toxic situations.

Does Sammi keep in touch with any of her former roommates?

While none of the Jersey Shore cast was invited to her wedding it was revealed that they’ve kept in touch with her periodically.

In an interview with US Weekly, Vinny Guadagnino said that he’s talked to Sammi when life events have occurred in their social circle. Pauly DelVecchio added that he would love to be at her wedding.

Recently, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed support for Sammi after she commented with three fire emojis on a selfie Sammi posted to her Instagram.

It’s unclear how often the former roommates talk, but it looks like her Jersey Shore castmates hold no ill will toward her.

As Sammi gets ready for Christmas and continues to plan her wedding, fans can keep up with her latest life moments through social media.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.