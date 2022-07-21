Sami Sheen goes for pantless bike ride in string bikini bottom

Sami Sheen blows bubbles on a motorcycle in a sultry photo. Pic credit: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen has been killing it on OnlyFans since she became a content creator last month. At only 18 years old, she is making a name for herself, just like her famous parents.

As the daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and actress/model/reality star Denise Richards, she has been in the spotlight since she was born. Now she is stepping out on her own on the sexy adult platform.

When Sami revealed she was joining OnlyFans, fans witnessed her parents on two different sides – Dad Charlie did not approve, but Mom Denise supported her daughter 100%. Eventually, Charlie came around and now Sami has his full backing.

Aside from OnlyFans, Sami also posts sexy photos to Instagram for her followers to give them a taste of what they could see with a subscription.

Sami’s most recent post is playful and provocative, as she poses on the seat of a motorcycle. Her hands are on the handlebars as she stares off into the distance.

She is happily blowing a bubble with a slight smile on her face, and her long blonde hair is in beachy waves, framing her face. Sami is also wearing silver hoop earrings and silver rings on her hand.

Sami Sheen is a ‘wild thing’ on a motorcycle

Sami is wearing a t-shirt that reads “wild thing” across the front – which could be an homage to her mom or her dad. Denise became a superstar after she starred in the movie, Wild Things, in 1998. Charlie famously starred as Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn in the baseball movie, Major League, in 1989.

Sami sported light mint green string bikini bottoms from Boutine Los Angeles as she straddled the motorcycle seat.

The eldest Sheen daughter was styled by her mom’s glam team. Makeup and hair were done by Pamela Brogardi, who has worked with Housewives like Kyle and Kim Richards, Shannon Beador, and Kathy Hilton. The shoot was styled by Sammie M, who has worked not only with Denise, but many other celebrities.

Sami Sheen and Denise Richards are both OnlyFans stars

Once Denise saw the criticism that Sami was receiving for joining OnlyFans, she decided to show the ultimate support and join too. Denise is no stranger to showing off her amazing body and has been in many movies as a sexy seductress. She has even been in the pages of Playboy magazine.

When Sami decided to be a content creator, Denise did her own research and found that Sami could create any content she wanted and didn’t have to be salacious.

After a period of not speaking with her daughter, Denise is using this as a way to bond with Sami. They reunited a few months ago, and Sami even moved back into Denise’s home. Now the two are an OnlyFans dynamic duo.

