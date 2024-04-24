Ryan Seacrest revealed who he wants to replace Katy Perry next season on American Idol.

Katy announced her departure from the hit ABC show ahead of the current season.

Since then, the rumor mill has been buzzing about who will join Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie at the judges’ table.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jelly Roll has been thrown into the mix.

Katy suggested that Jelly Roll would be a good addition after he appeared as a mentor on the show.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So, who does Ryan want sitting next to Lionel and Luke?

Ryan Seacrest reveals who he wants to replace Katy Perry on American Idol

After speaking with Entertainment Tonight after Monday’s episode, Ryan and Luke were asked who should replace Katy.

They agreed on the same person — Meghan Trainor. The singer was on the show as a coach, and the two guys liked what they saw in her.

“She was very good. Meghan is a super talent, too, and she’s got a great sense of humor. She’s fun, and she’s spontaneous,” Ryan spilled.

Luke echoed the sentiment that Meghan would be a great addition because she’s so fun. However, the country singer has a list of names he wants next to him after Katy’s exit, but he’s keeping them under wraps for now.

The rumor mill may be about Katy leaving, but the American Idol crew is enjoying the current season.

Ryan Seacrest crashes Luke Bryan’s American Idol interview

While Luke was chatting with Access Hollywood, Ryan crashed the chat. The American Idol host didn’t stay long; he wanted to ensure Luke was asked a particular question.

It seems Luke was having some fun during one of the American Idol commercial breaks, and Ryan wanted fans to know what the judge was doing.

“Ask him what he was doing during the commercial break before the last singer performed,” Ryan expressed.

Luke laughed at his colleague, not hesitating for a second to share the story.

“It got hot, and I was dropping it like it was hot,” Luke spilled.

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest thinks Meghan Trainor would be a good replacement for Katy Perry on the singing show. The person sitting, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, won’t be named until the current season ends.

Who do you want to see replace Katy?

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.