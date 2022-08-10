Ryan Ignasiak wears daisy dukes on golf course 

Ryan Ignasiak appeared on Married at First Sight Season 13 in Houston. Pic credit: Lifetime

Ryan Ignasiak let it all hang out during his recent golf outing.

While Ryan was criticized for being “too dry” on Married at First Sight Season 13, he’s shown more of his personality and lightheartedness post-show on social media.

Ryan often engages with MAFS fans and maintains bonds with fellow MAFS stars such as Jose San Miguel Jr, Zachary Freeman, Bao Huong Hoang, and former MAFS expert Dr. Viviana.

Recently, Ryan got slightly less conservative as he strutted around in booty shorts on the golf course with friends.

Ryan had some fun on the green, sharing photos in the shorts.

Ryan also shared a video of himself jumping in the water by the golf course and making a splash.

Ryan Ignasiak goes shirtless in daisy dukes

Ryan Ignasiak took to his Instagram Stories to strike a pose in nothing but short shorts, a hat, and sneakers.

Sticking a thumb up, Ryan gave a side profile of his muscular arms and bare chest while looking off into the distance in his shorts.

The MAFS star wrote over the photo, “I participated,” along with a sticker of a baby in a diaper.

In another post on his Instagram Stories, Ryan made a splash as he jumped in nearby water while wearing his shorts. However, this time, he wasn’t shirtless as he covered up with a white tee.

Ryan’s friend could also be seen running towards the water in an extra short pair of shorts and a golf polo.

Speaking about him and his friend, Ryan wrote, “We’ll grow up one day.”

Ryan also shared, “Ended up being about 18” of water. Hella splash on 18 though,” and “*Diaper/Depends golf party*.”

No one remained married on Married at First Sight Season 13

As of now, it appears Ryan is still single after his divorce from MAFS spouse Brett Layton.

The rest of the Married at First Sight Season 13 cast also returned to the single life after each couple eventually divorced.

Ryan and Brett were the only couple to be unanimous in deciding to divorce on Decision Day.

Zack Freeman and Michaela Clark divorced on Decision Day, despite Michaela saying yes to staying married. Zack felt there had been too many lows in their short-lived relationship to continue the marriage.

Bao Huong Hoang and Johnny Lam divorced on Decision Day, with Johnny wanting to stay married and Bao wanting to go their separate ways. Bao later dated co-star Zack Freeman, but that also ended when Zack was caught in a cheating scandal.

Rachel Gordillo and Jose San Miguel Jr, as well as Myrla Feria and Gil Cuero, chose to stay married on Decision Day but eventually divorced, leaving no success stories from that Houston season.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.