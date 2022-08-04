Ryan Ignasiak reunites with Zack Freeman to work up a sweat

Ryan Ignasiak and Zack Freeman experienced marriages and divorces on Married at First Sight Season 13. Pic credit: @ryanignacho/Instagram

Zack Freeman and Ryan Ignasiak remain friends after a tumultuous experience on Married at First Sight Season 13.

Both Ryan and Zack had sullied reputations after their stint on reality television for various reasons.

Ryan was slammed for going on dating apps while he and Brett Layton were still married.

Meanwhile, Zack faced serious backlash post-show when women came forward and accused him of cheating and having sexual relations with other women while dating his MAFS costar Bao Huong Hoang.

After their season, Ryan remained active on social media despite criticism, and Zack disappeared from social media for a long hiatus amid the cheating scandal.

Earlier, Zack returned to social media and seems to have maintained a bond with Ryan from his season after burning bridges with ex-wife Michaela Clark and ex-girlfriend Bao.

Ryan and Zack appear to be keeping their head up and staying fit as they work out together.

MAFS costars Ryan Ignasiak and Zack Freeman hit the gym

Ryan Ignasiak took to Instagram to share a photo arm in arm with MAFS costar Zack Freeman at the physical fitness center Sweat in Houston, Texas.

In the photo, Ryan and Zack posed with one another, and the MAFS stars popped in bright colors. Ryan wore a blue tank and shorts, and Zack wore a bright pink tank and shorts. Both wore headbands.

Ryan captioned the post, “This place makes me better every 👏🏼 damn 👏🏼 day 👏🏼.”

Zack Freeman teases Ryan Ignasiak’s age

In the comment section of the workout post, Zack and Ryan had some playful banter.

Zack complimented Ryan, writing, “I hope I can look as good as you by the time I hit 37.”

Ryan replied, “1) F you 2) I’m 36.”

Another commenter chimed in with laughing emojis and commented, “Ryan not you not remembering your age.”

Ryan responded, “I think I’m 36.”

Zack replied, “Stop acting like your birthday isn’t coming up.”

Pic credit: @ryanignacho/Instagram

None of the couples from Married at First Sight Season 13 remained married in the long run, despite two couples saying yes on Decision Day.

Solid friend groups were still formed from that Houston season of MAFS, including Myrla Feria, Rachel Gordillo, Brett Layton, and Johnny Lam. They often enjoy Texas outings and even traveled to Europe together this summer.

Zack, Ryan, and Bao Huong Hoang also formed a friend group after their season wrapped; however, it appears their trio split when Bao and Zack had broken up over Zack’s alleged serial cheating.

Ryan seems to have remained friends with Bao and Zack separately as well as MAFS costar Jose San Miguel Jr.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.