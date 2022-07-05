Ryan Ignasiak and Jose San Miguel Jr. go golfing over Fourth of July weekend

Jose San Miguel Jr. and Ryan Ignasiak hit the green. Pic credit: @jose_st.michael/Instagram

Jose San Miguel reunited with his Married at First Sight Season 13 costar Ryan Ignasiak over the weekend.

While Jose and Ryan’s MAFS marriages ended in divorce, the men appear to have moved on and are in better spirits.

Recently, Jose and Ryan were all smiles during a Fourth of July golf trip.

Ryan Ignasiak and Jose San Miguel pose with American flag

Jose took to his Instagram stories to share a photo from the golf course with Ryan Ignasiak.

Ryan and Jose posed in golf attire, with Jose wearing a bright green polo with brown khakis, white tennis shoes, and a black cap. Ryan wore a light-colored hat, polo, shorts, and sneakers and held up an American flag.

Jose wrote over the photo, “Happy 4th for the bros.”

Ryan shared the photo on his own Instagram stories writing, “Progress by one regression by another.”

Pic credit: @ryanignacho/Instagram

Interestingly, while Ryan and Jose have remained friends, their MAFS ex-wives are also very close to one another as well.

Just recently, Brett wrote sweet posts for Rachel for her birthday as she suggested the two are very different but also similar enough to be like twins.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Brett wrote to Rachel, “We always say we’re twins. We are so diff in 99% of ways, bu that 1% of us is just….Made of the same stuff. And I love you.”

What happened to Ryan Ignasiak and Jose San Miguel Jr. on Married at First Sight?

Rachel was matched with Jose during the Houston season, and Brett was matched with Ryan.

Rachel and Jose hit it off immediately on their wedding day and appeared to be in a joyful honeymoon phase at the start of their marriage. However, their relationship took a nosedive after Jose went off on Rachel for calling her by another man’s name.

It later was revealed that Rachel had accidentally called Jose’ Johnny,’ the name of another cast mate.

After their first major argument, Jose and Rachel nearly called it quits, but instead, they agreed to stay married on Decision Day.

Rachel and Jose tried to make their marriage work away from cameras but ultimately chose to divorce.

Brett and Ryan had a rocky relationship from the start, with little in common and no spark.

Brett and Ryan divorced on Decision Day, and Ryan went on to have some flirty exchanges with MAFS Season 14 star Alyssa Ellman.

Married at First Sight premieres Monday, July 6, on Lifetime.