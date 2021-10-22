Ryan Fox explains why he brought his infamous notes on The Bachelorette

Ryan Fox quickly made his mark as the villain of season 18 of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Ryan Fox, the environmental consultant from San Jose thought he made a great impression on The Bachelorette until his notes on “how to get a good edit” were discovered by hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Arriving in an ice cream truck, he definitely did his homework and grabbed Michelle Young’s attention in their first interaction. On Cloud 9 after his initial conversation with the Bachelorette, the other contestants admitted Ryan seemed cocky.

However, that quickly changed after Michelle was informed of the notes, causing her to see immediate red flags and send “Ice Cream Ryan” on a plane back home.

Ryan explains why he brought his infamous notes on The Bachelorette

Explaining his infamous notes on the Click Bait podcast with Joe Amabile, Tia Booth, and Natasha Parker, he was questioned on why he didn’t just watch the show himself instead of relying on incriminating notes.

“I have like zero time in the world to do anything, working like 60 hours a week,” the 30-year-old stated.

Mentioning that he was completely occupied with buying clothes and preparing for the show, he asked his friend’s wife, who was a close friend of his to give him a summary of Michelle and the show.

He added, “I also printed my journal. So I’m a big journaler, I think it’s like a big thing about being like introspective, so one of the things they read is like my ‘self-devotionals’ I guess. Like my pros and cons list of myself.”

Explaining that he didn’t have time to read the materials until he arrived on the show, Joe asked Ryan why his friend that watched the show, didn’t warn him about bringing the notes with him.

“I think everyone’s like ‘why would you bring notes’,” the Season 18 villain stated.

“There’s nothing bad on the notes,” he explained. “When Michelle went up to the room, like go ahead, go to town.”

The Bachelorette spoilers tease big drama ahead

While night one started with a bang, the preview for the rest of the season promises even more drama.

In typical Bachelor Nation fashion, there’s the usual argument of some men not being there for the right reasons.

However this time around, there’s a new problem. Michelle admitted she slid into the DMs of one of the contestants before her time on The Bachelor and it’s clear their previous relationship will cause major strife between the other contestants.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.