Ryan Edwards ‘threatened wife Mackenzie Edwards in frightening phone call’ ahead of arrest

New allegations have emerged surrounding former Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards’ recent arrest.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ryan was arrested and charged with harassment (warrant), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance on Friday, February 10.

It came on the heels of the troubled MTV alum sharing an indecent photo of his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, on social media, accusing her of cheating, threatening divorce, and calling her vulgar names.

Now, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by The Sun, Ryan is claimed to have made a threatening phone call to Mackenzie before being picked up by police.

Mackenzie reportedly answered a call from a landline around 2:00 p.m. on February 8. The call is said to have been from Ryan at his place of employment in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Mackenzie recorded the conversation and brought the video evidence to detectives at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards ‘threatened Mackenzie Edwards in a phone call two days prior to his arrest’

In the affidavit, a police officer wrote that Ryan’s voice was “hushed and raspy” and “difficult to understand.”

The transcript described the “most-threatening part” of the video, in which Ryan allegedly told Mackenzie, “You better f***ing lie to the dudes who come and ask you; they’re gonna come and ask you at work.”

When Mackenzie responded, “What?” Ryan is said to have continued, “I’ll take the f***ing a** whooping.”

Ryan then reportedly told his wife that “people in the club” he recently joined would be coming to her work, adding, “You know it’s a big no-no to be married and have your wife disrespect you in that kind of way, but I said I’d take the a** whooping because I didn’t want the outcome to be [unintelligible] for you, and that ain’t fair.”

Ryan is then said to have told Mackenzie she would “regret” not telling him the truth before she told him that she didn’t want to be with him any longer.

That’s when Ryan allegedly responded with what Mackenzie perceived as a “legitimate threat” on her life, saying: “Yeah, I hear you, but you… look… I guess you didn’t hear me. What’s about to happen to you is gonna be ugly.”

Police are said to have deemed Ryan’s phone conversations to be harassment, and the following day he was served with an Order of Protection requiring him to vacate the home he shared with Mackenzie and their children.

On Thursday, February 9 — the same day Ryan was served with the Order of Protection — he went on his social media tirade, lashing out at Mackenzie on Instagram.

Police ‘discovered two baggies of white powder’ in Ryan’s possession at the time of his arrest

In addition to the alleged threatening phone call, it was also claimed that Ryan had multiple illegal substances on his person at the time of his arrest.

Court documents state that a police officer discovered “a glass pipe and two baggies of white powder” in his wallet, one consistent with heroin and the other consistent with cocaine, with a combined weight of 1.8 grams. They have reportedly been sent out for testing by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Mackenzie has not made any public statements regarding the incidents, but she has since removed nearly all of her Instagram posts that included Ryan in the photos. Additionally, Ryan has removed the scathing posts in which he took aim at Mackenzie on his Instagram accounts.

As of the publishing of this article, the bio on one of Ryan’s Instagram accounts, @rcedwards85, was updated and appeared to be a shot at his estranged wife, Mackenzie.

It reads, “You ever had your trash can just smell so bad it makes you sick yea that was my life for the last 7 years. I well anything or nothing is better then u.”

Ryan’s Instagram bio seems to take aim at his estranged wife, Mackenzie. Pic credit: @rcedwards85/Instagram

The 35-year-old father of three is due in court next month.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.