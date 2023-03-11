Ryan Edwards takes to social media with a message following most recent arrest

It’s been a rough couple of months for former Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards.

As Monsters and Critics has been reporting, Ryan was arrested twice within a span of three weeks.

Ryan’s first arrest, in February 2023, was for harassment and drug possession, while his latest arrest in March 2023 was for allegedly “stalking” his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards.

On top of his legal troubles, Ryan and Mackenzie are currently separated after she filed for divorce last month. Mackenzie was also awarded temporary custody of their two young children, Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3.

Prior to his arrests and Mackenzie’s divorce filing, Ryan went on an Instagram tirade, accusing his wife of infidelity. He also shared a nearly-nude photo of her and called her a slew of lewd names amid his online rampage.

It’s clear that Ryan is struggling amid all of the drama surrounding him. He changed his Instagram bio to read, “Just hurt ❤️‍🩹” and has since scrubbed his raunchy posts, as well as all photos of Mackenzie, from his Instagram.

Former Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards returns to social media amid his tumultuous year

Now, Ryan is back on Instagram, and it appears he has something to say about everything that’s gone down. And he’s seemingly using a simple quote to do the talking.

On Thursday, Ryan shared a short and sweet quote on Instagram, which read, “It is what it is.”

The quote appeared amid a nighttime background with some palm trees, and he chose not to caption his share.

Some of Ryan’s 176,000 Instagram followers headed to the comments of the post to share some advice — some supportive, some disparaging.

“It is what you make of it..” wrote one Instagram user.

Another commenter showed their support for Ryan, writing, “You got this, victory is coming your way. I admire your strength ❤️.”

Pic credit: @rcedwards85/Instagram

“Glad you posted this… now take your own advice and move forward!!” urged another follower.

One of Ryan’s critics mocked him, commenting, “Aren’t you locked up or something lol,” while another encouraged him to “get his head straight” and focus on his children.

Ryan’s relationship with his son Bentley remains broken

In addition to Jagger and Stella, Ryan shares his 14-year-old son, Bentley Edwards, with his ex, Maci Bookout.

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers were shocked last season when Ryan made a surprise appearance during the reunion special. Ryan joined Maci on stage, where they made some major headway in their co-parenting relationship with the help of Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, aka Coach B.

However, it was only months after filming ceased that Ryan found himself in trouble with the law and attacking Mackenzie on social media.

Ryan has battled drug addiction for his entire adult life, and it’s affected his relationships with his family. Namely, Ryan’s relationship with Bentley has been sacrificed.

MTV fired Ryan from Teen Mom in 2021

During his time on Teen Mom OG, Ryan’s drug abuse, legal issues, and absence in Bentley’s life were a major part of his storyline. In March 2021, MTV fired Ryan and his entire family, including Mackenzie and his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards.

A source claimed that MTV wanted to focus more on Maci’s achievements rather than her broken relationship with Ryan on Teen Mom OG.

Following his firing, Ryan spoke with The Sun and said that he had already considered leaving the Teen Mom franchise before MTV let him go.

“MTV just stands for a lot of things that my wife and I don’t support, politics and respecting people’s rights, that kind of stuff,” Ryan told the outlet.

“I just don’t agree with them on a lot of stuff, and I didn’t want to work for someplace that was like that anymore,” he added. “They were just way too far out there for me.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.