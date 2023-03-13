Ryan Edwards takes aim at Mackenzie Edwards in social media rant amid pending divorce and recent arrests

Former Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards took to social media over the weekend in another tirade seemingly aimed at his soon-to-be ex-wife, Mackenzie Edwards.

Ryan has found himself in legal trouble recently, getting arrested for harassment and drug possession and then for allegedly “stalking” Mackenzie.

In addition, Ryan went on multiple Instagram rants, accusing Mackenzie of being unfaithful and bashing her in a scathing post.

Mackenzie has since filed for divorce from Ryan and retains custody of their two young children, Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3.

Amid all the turmoil surrounding him, Ryan has been mostly quiet on social media until last week, when he shared a cryptic post that simply read, “It is what it is,” leaving his fans and critics to question his well-being and his sobriety.

Over the weekend, Ryan took to Instagram again; this time, he took aim at Mackenzie in two since-deleted posts.

Ryan Edwards takes aim at his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards, in a series of since-deleted Instagram posts

Ryan shared the same post to his two Instagram accounts, @rcedwards85 and @ryancedwards85. Both posts had the same caption, each without a photo, just a black screen.

Ryan wrote in the caption, “How do i find the laziest fakest pos person that still uses my name to make money and still can’t manage to take care of the responsibility you walk out on.”

Ryan posted and then deleted a message on Instagram over the weekend. Pic credit: @rcedwards85/Instagram

He continued, “Idk how u look at you’re self. I see why ppl can’t stand me for being real. Can’t change the truth tho. Now I see why you have problems bc you cant stand to hear the truth.”

Ryan shared the same post and then deleted it on his other Instagram feed. Pic credit: @ryancedwards85/Instagram

“Pos go be a mother and not s**t,” Ryan added. “I ONLY WASTE MY TIME DOING THIS BC SEEING MY KIDS CRY EVERY TIME THEY LEAVE IT KILLS ME. Just do the right thing good god, stop being a pos. #3.”

Before Ryan deleted his posts, some of his followers took to the comments section, where he received a mixture of criticism and support.

Teen Mom viewers react to Ryan’s latest social media tirade

One of Ryan’s critics wrote, “If you’re so concerned about the children’s well-being why don’t you get full custody,” and begged him to stop making a “fool” of himself and to delete his social media accounts.

Ryan’s IG followers commented on his since-deleted post. Pic credit: @rcedwards85/Instagram

Another critic, who insinuated that Ryan is using drugs again, commented, “put the pipe down.” Echoing the sentiment, another penned, “Drugs are bad mmkay.”

Others urged Ryan to handle his issues privately and not on Instagram, while some felt he needed to grow up.

Ryan has also since deleted his disparaging posts in which he posted a photo of Mackenzie nearly nude while calling her a slew of insulting names. He’s also updated the bio on one of his Instagram pages to read, “Just hurt ❤️‍🩹.”

Although he was arrested twice within three weeks, Ryan isn’t behind bars. Ryan was released from jail and is due in court next month, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.