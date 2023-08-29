Ryan Edwards reunites with son Bentley and Teen Mom fans are loving it

Ryan Edwards has made great strides to improve himself after years of struggling, and it looks like it’s paying off big time.

The troubled Teen Mom star has dealt with addiction his entire adult life and recently found himself entangled in some legal issues following a string of arrests earlier this year.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan was ordered to check into a halfway house after attempting to complete a court-ordered stint in rehab, which came on the heels of serving some time behind bars.

A recent photo seems to indicate that Ryan is sticking with his plans to get sober and start living his life on the straight and narrow.

Ryan’s eldest son, Bentley Edwards, whom he shares with his ex, Maci Bookout, recently uploaded a photo of himself with Ryan, as well as Bentley’s stepdad/Maci’s husband, Taylor McKinney, and Bentley’s grandfather/Ryan’s dad, Larry Edwards.

The foursome posed on the greens during a day of golfing, looking happy to enjoy each other’s company and the bright, cheery weather.

Teen Mom fans, friends, and family of Bentley love seeing him reconnect with his dad, Ryan

In the caption of the post, the 14-year-old wrote, “Family,” followed by a heart-hands emoji.

Nearly 10,000 Instagram users liked Bentley’s post, and in the comments section, he received encouragement from his family, friends, and Teen Mom fans, who were thrilled to see him reunited with his father on good terms.

Bentley shared a photo of himself golfing with his dad, Ryan, his stepdad, Taylor, and his grandfather, Larry. Pic credit: @bentleycedwards/Instagram

Ryan’s mom, Jen Edwards, was one of the first to comment, writing, “Love it !!”

“Awesome I’m sure Bentley beat all of them,” wrote another fan, to which Maci responded, writing, “yes he did lol.”

More and more of Bentley’s fans headed to the comments to gush over how much he’s grown and how happy they were to see Ryan “in a better space.”

Bentley’s Instagram followers loved seeing him reunited with his dad, Ryan. Pic credit: @bentleycedwards/Instagram

Although Ryan and his family were fired from the Teen Mom franchise in 2021, they’ve made a return, appearing this season on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Maci has shown her ex, Ryan, support amid his legal troubles and addiction setbacks

Maci has shown Ryan her support throughout his most recent ordeals and even attended his court hearing off-camera.

During a recent episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Ryan met up with Maci for lunch to talk about their co-parenting relationship as Ryan worked on bettering himself. During their conversation, Maci disclosed that she found out Ryan was on suicide watch at one point.

She explained that even though Ryan has been a “pain in the a**” to her most of the time, she’d rather him stick around and ask for help

Ryan, who also shares his kids Jagger and Stella with his estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards, told Maci, “I’m not going to let this destroy any relationship with my kids.”

“They don’t deserve it,” Ryan added. “I’m going to keep moving forward and not let this s**t destroy me. I’m still alive.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.