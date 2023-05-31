Ryan Edwards’ mom Jen makes rare comment on Maci Bookout’s social media pics

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout may have a rocky history with Ryan Edwards and his family, but it looks as though Ryan’s mom, Jen, is willing to put their past behind them.

Maci and her ex, Ryan, welcomed their son, Bentley, in 2008, and MTV cameras followed their storyline on 16 and Pregnant and then Teen Mom OG.

Despite sharing a son, Maci and Ryan’s romantic relationship didn’t last long. They got engaged at one point but split for good in 2010.

Amid their tumultuous relationship, Maci has stayed in contact with Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, with a few rough patches of their own along the way — who could forget their heated exchange during the Teen Mom OG Season 9 reunion that ended with Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, walking off stage?

However, it looks as though things have settled down, at least on Jen’s part.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Maci posted a tribute to her and Taylor’s daughter, Jayde, for her eighth birthday.

Maci shared a collage of photos showing Jayde enjoying her favorite activities, such as playing softball, riding dirt bikes, boogie-boarding, and wrestling.

“Jayde • Snacks • Sis,” Maci began her caption. “Not to be defined, but to be the example of a female who is empowered, fearless, progressive, and innovative; to go against the grain. She is tough, selfless, beautiful, AND today she is 8 years old! Happy Birthday Miss Jayde Carter!! 🥳👑💜🏋️‍♀️”

Many of Maci’s 4.4 million Instagram followers headed to the comments to wish Jayde a Happy Birthday. Among those Instagram users was Ryan’s mom, Jen Edwards.

“Happy Birthday beautiful girl ! Mimi and Papa always love your hugs ! You are very special! 😘😘,” Jen wrote.

Meanwhile, Jen and Larry’s son, Ryan, is serving time in jail after violating a protective order against his wife, Mackenzie Edwards.

In March 2023, Ryan pleaded guilty to harassment and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in a Chattanooga, Tennessee, detention center.

Jen and Larry attended Ryan’s court hearing, as did Mackenzie, who sat separately from her soon-to-be ex-inlaws. At his hearing, a lawyer for the state of Tennessee told the presiding judge that Ryan was a “danger to himself and the public. His option is to get clean or die.”

Ryan is serving his time at the Silverdale Detention Center as he awaits his next hearing on June 12.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.