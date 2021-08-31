Ryan Edwards claims to be 3 years sober despite Maci Bookout’s suspicions about a relapse last season

Ryan Edwards claimed that he has been sober for three years. Pic credit: MTV

After Maci Bookout questioned Ryan Edwards’s sobriety on last season’s Teen Mom OG, the former MTV star claimed that he has been sober for three years.

Since Ryan and his entire family were fired from MTV, the 33-year-old father of three has been speaking to media outlets about life after Teen Mom.

Now, Maci’s ex and baby daddy is claiming that he has been clean and off drugs, and that August 19 marked three years since he’s gotten sober.

Ryan Edwards claims he’s three years sober

Ryan talked with The Sun about his journey with addiction and what he’s been up to since he was let go from Teen Mom OG.

“I’ve been doing good with my sobriety. [August 19] was three years since I’ve been completely clean,” Ryan told the outlet.

When it comes to attending sobriety meetings, however, Ryan said that he abstains, citing busy schedules and people getting distracted by his fame on Teen Mom OG.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“I don’t really go to meetings or anything, we’ve just got so much s**t going on and I feel like when I go to a meeting everybody just wants to talk about the show,” Ryan added.

Ryan was addicted to heroin and served jail time and completed several rounds of rehab over the years.

Maci Bookout questioned Ryan Edwards’ sobriety

Last season on Teen Mom OG, Ryan’s baby mama Maci Bookout questioned his sobriety after she saw him at their son Bentley’s birthday party.

“Even though Ryan and I kept our distance and didn’t speak at Bentley’s party, something seemed off and now I’m concerned,” Maci said during an episode last season on Teen Mom OG.

It was the first time Maci had seen Ryan since he got out of jail and said that in her opinion, Ryan “was 100 percent not sober.”

Ryan’s addiction battles have been a huge roadblock between him and Maci working together to co-parent Bentley.

Teen Mom OG fans might also remember the now-infamous scene where Ryan was visibly intoxicated while driving to his wedding with his wife Mackenzie Edwards.

Ryan had trouble keeping his eyes open as they cruised down the highway and he swerved several times, prompting Mackenzie to grab the steering wheel out of fear of him crashing.

Ryan and Maci continue to clash

Ryan recently accused Maci of poisoning Bentley against him shortly after Maci seemingly accused Ryan of “not loving” Bentley.

Maci and Ryan haven’t been able to work out their differences over the years, and Ryan’s wife Mackenzie isn’t having any luck either.

Mackenzie recently told The Sun that Maci has ignored her attempts to reconcile their relationship and accused Maci of “using her children to make a buck.”

Although Ryan and his family were fired, he revealed that he was already thinking of quitting Teen Mom OG, pointing out the differences between MTV’s way of thinking and his.

“MTV just stands for a lot of things that my wife and I don’t support, politics and respecting people’s rights, that kind of stuff,” Ryan said.

He added, “I just don’t agree with them on a lot of stuff and I didn’t want to work for some place that was like that anymore. They were just way too far out there for me.”

Teen Mom OG returns on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c on MTV.