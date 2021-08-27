Ryan Edwards claims he considered leaving Teen Mom OG before being fired, cites incident with a U.S. flag

Ryan Edwards claims that an incident with MTV over the U.S. flag solidified his desire to leave Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

Ryan Edwards claimed that things were tense between himself and Teen Mom OG producers before he was fired from MTV.

Maci Bookout’s ex and baby daddy said that there was one incident in particular that “made the decision for him” to leave the show.

Ryan spoke with The Sun in a new interview and revealed that he was already contemplating leaving Teen Mom OG before he and his family were fired from the show.

The 33-year-old dad of three talked about that particular incident that helped solidify his decision to stop filming for Teen Mom OG, which involved an American flag that MTV said was “in their way.”

Ryan Edwards recounts an incident with MTV that angered him

“What got me is when they took my flag down off the porch. They laid it on the ground and when I went down to pick it up they told me it was in their shot,” Ryan told The Sun.

Ryan said MTV never returned to film after he gave them the option either to leave the flag where it was, or leave.

“I got real angry because it was an American flag and they said it was in their way. I said ‘Either put it back on the post or leave’ and that was the last time they ever came back, I guess,” Ryan explained.

Ryan talked about the reasons he and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, discussed leaving the show before they were fired in March.

“MTV just stands for a lot of things that my wife and I don’t support, politics and respecting people’s rights, that kind of stuff,” Ryan said.

He continued, “I just don’t agree with them on a lot of stuff and I didn’t want to work for some place that was like that anymore. They were just way too far out there for me.”

Ryan then explained what he meant about MTV “making the decision” for him regarding leaving Teen Mom OG.

Ryan and Mackenzie considered leaving Teen Mom OG before being fired

“Mackenzie and I were discussing, ‘Do we really want to do this anymore?’ and then I guess they made the decision for us, which was a good decision,” Ryan said. “And then Maci didn’t want us on the show anymore either.”

The former MTV star claimed that life has been going well for him and his family since they were fired from Teen Mom OG.

“We’ve been doing good since leaving the show, just kinda hanging out. Everybody’s happy and enjoying not dealing with MTV.”

When it comes to harboring any bad feelings against MTV, Ryan claimed he isn’t holding any grudges.

“I’m not resentful, MTV is all about making money and s**t, and that’s alright,” Ryan added.

Ryan’s latest statement comes on the heels of the former Teen Mom OG star claiming that Maci Bookout poisoned their son Bentley against him.

Ryan revealed that he hasn’t seen his son Bentley in over a month, and his wife Mackenzie recently said that Maci has ignored her attempts to reconcile and “make peace” via text, alleging that “Maci is all about Maci.”

Although Ryan, Mackenzie, and Ryan’s parents Jen and Larry, won’t be appearing regularly on the next season of Teen Mom OG, they may make a few quick appearances early on from previously recorded footage.

Teen Mom OG returns Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c on MTV.