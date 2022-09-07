Ryan Dawkins: Everything you need to know about Clare Crawley’s boyfriend

Clare Crawley’s newly announced man. Pic credit: @clarecrawley/Instagram

Just yesterday, former Bachelorette Clare Crawley went public as she announced her new guy to the world.

Clare posted a video of herself with him as they sang along to music in the car, and they couldn’t stop beaming at one another.

However, while Clare was simply glowing with happiness, there was one thing Bachelor Nation didn’t get: his name.

Now the mystery man has been given an identity as it has been confirmed that Clare’s man’s name is Ryan Dawkins.

While she has kept her guy a secret for quite a while now, she felt she was ready to introduce him to her followers and to the public.

Fans are ecstatic to see Clare with a man who makes her happy after the failed relationships in the Bachelor world with Juan Pablo Galavis and more recently, Dale Moss.

Who is Ryan Dawkins?

Ryan achieved his Bachelor’s of Science in kinesiology from San Francisco State University and then got an MBA in Entrepreneur Strategy.

He is currently the CEO of Mascot Sports which deals with marketing and representing athletes. Moreover, Ryan is a girl dad and lives in Oakland, California with his daughters.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

For fun and in his spare time, Ryan loves sports and staying active, especially competing in Ironman events and competitions.

Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins’ relationship

According to a source who told Us Weekly, Ryan and Clare met around a year ago; although, their friends and family have known for a few months about the couple.

The same source stated that the duo has a firm foundation, and that, at age 45, Ryan is mature, has a solid career, and is a father as well.

It was also stated about Ryan, “He isn’t in it for fame, which is what makes him different from her past relationships.”

As Clare took to her Instagram page to publicly announce her relationship with Ryan just yesterday, both alums and fans alike commented on her post and video of the two of them singing along in the car.

The couple was all smiles, and Ryan showed his affection for Clare as he laid his hand protectively across her lap onto her knee throughout the clip.

Bachelor Nation alums, both past and present gave the former Bachelorette love and support throughout the comment section, complete with numerous heart emojis.

As Clare had a rough go finding lasting love in Bachelor Nation, viewers just hope she has finally found her happily ever after in Ryan.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.