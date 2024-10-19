Ryan Boyajian reacts to Jennifer Pedranti taking down Tamra Judge on RHOC: ‘It was about time’

Jennifer Pedranti clocked in big time during this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County when she went up against Tamra Judge in one of the biggest blow-ups of the season.

Jennifer has made a conscious effort to nurture her relationship with Tamra all season long because they’ve been so at odds in the past.

During her recent seasons on the show, Tamra has made it her mission to go after her co-stars, and it hasn’t been a good look.

Earlier this season, she talked about FBI rumors surrounding Jennifer’s fiance, Ryan Boyajian, despite her having zero facts.

As a result, Ryan had a massive argument with Tamra during a cast dinner. Ultimately, Tamra stormed off because some of the ladies did not take her side in the argument.

Jennifer has played very nice with Tamra, but that all changed when she learned that Tamra contacted Shannon Beador in 2022 to let her know she was having a friend run a background check on Ryan.

The invasion of privacy sent Jennifer into a tailspin.

Tamra initially claimed she didn’t do the background check

As expected, Tamra backed down after initially claiming that Jennifer had it wrong, but the damage was done. Jennifer read her for filth before storming out of the hotel room.

Of course, viewers had many thoughts about the drama because it’s a rarity that Tamra is called out for her behavior because she somehow manages to deflect to get away from these situations.

Jennifer took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she and Ryan were getting manicures and pedicures and asked her followers what they thought of the episode.

Ryan wasted no time dragging Tamra, which didn’t impress Jennifer very much.

Still, they could both agree that “it was about time” Jennifer hit back at her enemy.

Tamra has continually trashed Jennifer

Jennifer has shown much restraint throughout her two seasons as a cast member, but the gloves were off when she heard about Tamra digging into Ryan’s past.

In the Instagram video, Jennifer acknowledged that she and Tamra had a “real friendship for a long time,” but she had to step away after recent events.

There’s still one big argument between Jennifer and Tamra to come, which will air during the final episodes of the season.

The midseason trailer showcased Jennifer telling Tamra to stop talking about her man, only for Tamra to go low and hit back with the following:

“Is he going to put a hit out on me?”

Tamra’s insults are despicable, but something tells us she’ll apologize to everyone at the upcoming reunion.

The season-ending event was recently filmed, and we’re not quite sure what to expect because Tamra has been on the warpath all season long.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.