RuPaul’s Drag Race talk show Hey Qween! sashays onto WOW Presents Plus later this month

If you can’t get enough RuPaul’s Drag Race, there’s some excitement on the horizon.

Weeks after a new legion of queens arrived to compete on the MTV reality series’ 16th season comes an exciting announcement:

Hey Qween!, a new talk show focused on all things RPDR, will premiere on World of Wonder’s streaming platform WOW Presents Plus beginning Monday, January 22.

If you’re an avid fan of the reality TV hit, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of the show before.

That’s because Hey Qween! initially kicked off on YouTube back in 2014.

The series was hosted by Jonny McGovern and the late Lady Red Couture back then.

Hey Qween! will offer exclusive interviews with eliminated queens

Now, armed with a format overhaul and questions for our favorite queens when they’re eliminated, McGovern will usher in a new era of the talk show in its new home on WOW Presents Plus.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to bring ‘Hey Qween!’ to WOW Presents Plus. Our iconic series not only has a new home – but a new format, too,” McGovern said of the new take on the format in a statement obtained by Variety.

“Teaming up with WOW gives us access like we’ve never had before to immediately talk to each of the eliminated queens from the upcoming season of ‘Drag Race,’ so we get the T first… served piping hot.

I hope these Season 16 queens are for some cutting up and kiking [a term popular in LGBTQ culture where friends gather to gossip and chat] because I’m ready for them.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 kicked off on MTV on January 5 and, through two episodes, is shaping up to be another killer season with our newest crop of Queens serving looks and shade while delivering plenty of entertainment.

Leaving VH1 behind for MTV has paved the way for a comeback we didn’t expect after a few questionable seasons on the former network.

Many TV shows go through ups and downs, but we can’t deny that the show has had a spring in its step since strutting to MTV.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is on a ratings upswing

The better news is that it’s reflected in the ratings, with the recent premiere reaching its highest-rated premiere in six years with delayed viewing factored in.

People are talking about the show.

That’s not to say the conversation was drying up, but merely that the consensus now seems that most believe the show has staged a renaissance.

We’ve yet to get an elimination, allowing us to get to know all 14 queens before the competition intensifies.

One of my biggest pet peeves with Reality TV shows is when people are eliminated on episode one because we’ve barely had a chance to form an opinion of them to judge how well they’re performing accurately.

Sapphira Cristál and Plane Jane have emerged as early favorites due to their performances in the first two episodes. They’re the ones to watch … for now.

But who doesn’t love a good underdog story?

If the past has taught us anything, many of the queens will come out of their shells in the coming weeks, snatch wins, and score many fans.

The season is just getting underway, and we can’t wait to delve further than ever into the show with Hey Qween!

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on Fridays at 8/7c on MTV.