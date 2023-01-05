RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 promises full throttle fierceness

RuPaul’s Drag Race gears up for Season 15. Pic credit: ©️ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Ready, set, slay! The Emmy Award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race gears up for Season 15 this Friday, January 6, on MTV.

This year has new contestants, celebrity guests, challenges, and a new channel. A two-hour-long premiere is set to kick off the series lineup.

The contestants this year will face off in competitive feats of fashion, competition, pageantry, and a dash of backstage drama like you’ve never seen!

This year’s pageant promises full-throttle fierceness with 16 best-of-the-best contestants battling it out for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and a $200,000 grand prize.

This season’s high-octane guest stars include Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe, and Ali Wong, among other stars we can’t wait to see on-screen this season critiquing our favorite queens.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Series judges include RuPaul’s sidekick Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison, who had previously appeared as a recurring guest judge and joined the main judge’s panel.

Expect to be entertained because it ought to be a wild season with this year’s new queens, including a set of twins, Sugar and Spice, for the first time in RuPaul’s Drag Race history.

The new challenges are sure to test the character of this season’s contestants and we are here for it every week!

This season of RuPaul’s Drag Race features the largest cast in the show’s history

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 winner Willow Pill revealed the season’s cast, with a record-breaking 16 queens competing.

Two of the contestants are twins Sugar and Spice, 23, from Long Island, NY.

The other contestants included are Amethyst, 27, West Hartford, CT; Anetra, 25, Las Vegas, NV; Aura Mayari, 30, Nashville, TN; Irene “The Alien” Dubois, 29, Seattle, WA; Jax, 25, Queens, NY; Loosey LaDuca, 32, Ansonia, CT; Luxx Noir London, 22, East Orange, NJ; Alaysia Babydoll Foxx, 32, Miami, FL; Marcia Marcia Marcia, 25, New York, NY; Mistress Isabelle Brooks, 24, Houston, TX; Princess Poppy, 26, San Francisco, CA; Robin Fierce, 26, Hartford, CT; Salina EsTitties, 31, Los Angeles, CA, and Sasha Colby, 37, Los Angeles, CA.

Along with bringing in more queens in one season than ever, Season 15 will also mark RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s first season on MTV, after the show spent its last six seasons on VH1.

Meet the queens of Season 15 here:

Ariana Grande to guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race

Chart-topper Ariana Grande is sashaying her way back to the competition as a guest judge in Season 15.

The artist first appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race in Season 7 of the show. The pop superstar appeared as a guest judge for the now-infamous Death Becomes Her runway, where she watched queens Jaidynn Dior Fierce and Kandy Ho lip sync to her iconic Zedd collaboration Break Free.

Check out the official trailer for Ariana Grande’s guest judge appearance below:

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 premieres January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.