RuPaul’s Drag Race: Sasha Colby stuns in rainbow latex

Sasha Colby slayed the runway in a tie-dyed latex bodysuit for this week’s tie-dye-to-die-for theme on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The body queen showed all her assets in the brightly colored, head-to-toe ensemble while she elegantly worked the runway in matching sky-high stiletto pumps.

The fun rainbow tie-dye colors with the luxurious styling of the latex catsuit left the judges gagging, putting her in the noteworthy top three in this week’s competition.

Sasha’s make-up was beat to match and gave drag perfection. She showed everyone how she won the Miss Continental pageant appearing statuesque on the runway.

During this week’s challenge, the pageant queen was the consummate professional in her out-of-the-box performance.

The theme was golden girls, and Sasha took the challenge to the next level, recording and performing as a heavy metal granny onstage.

Sasha rocks the Golden Girl Group challenge on RuPaul’s Drag Race

On top of the gag-worthy latex runway look, Sasha Colby came out of the box in this week’s Golden Girl Group maxi challenge.

The queens recorded their girl group single, choosing the heavy metal genre for their performance in the challenge. Sasha surprised the queens by belting out a convincing track to match the high-energy theme.

Her team-mate, Aura Mayari, was stunned by the aggressive transformation from the typically demure Sasha Colby. The conviction to the part seemed to help Aura Mayari’s lack of confidence speaking in public. The two would stand out in their group, landing Aura a win in her first challenge.

Sasha Colby gags judges week after week on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15

In challenges and runway looks, Sasha Colby is leaving a mark on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The first Native Hawaiian queen has won judges’ praise for talent and pageantry, making her a front-runner this season.

The versatile queen and drag mother was renowned before being cast on Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Sasha is a former Miss Continental and the drag mother of Season 14 RPDR contestant Kerri Colby. Now living in Los Angeles, the body queen honed her talent as the drag daughter of the legendary Cassandra Colby.

The consummate professional has taken direction well in the challenges, and her comedic timing has left Mama Ru cracking up with her famous giggle in the campy performances each week.

🌈TiE-DyE🌈love love love this latex moment. I really wanted to use a material that wouldn’t be expected. I was amazed at how beautifully the latex came out. Thank you @xvenusprototypex for turning me out. Makeup and Photo by @prestonmakeup #sergelutens 😉 pic.twitter.com/miQCHPxuX5 — Sasha Colby (@sashacolby) February 5, 2023

If Sasha keeps it up, at this rate, we’ll see her Shontae to the finale!

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8/7c on MTV.