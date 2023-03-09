RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty announce tour dates for NUBIA: A Brave New World

RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty Bebe Zahara Benet is hitting the road with Shea Couleé for a revival in Black excellence NUBIA: A Brave New World 2023 tour.

Joining the all-star performers are memorable queens from the RPDR universe, Season 11 champion Yvie Oddly, Canada Vs. The World winner, Ra’Jah O’hara, All Stars 3 finalist, Kennedy Davenport, and Season 13 Miss Congeniality, Lala Ri.

The six queens will travel across the United States in May and June, with an action-packed show following the out-of-this-world cast as they rule over respective planets in the Nubian galaxy. The audiences will experience their aesthetics through show segments filled with performances and special gag-worthy surprises.

It’s been three years since Bebe and Shea joined forces for the NUBIA experience, and this year’s show promises to be better than ever.

Bebe is taking the 2023 tour to the next level with new talent. Bebe told EW to expect the unexpected.

“Fans should expect the unexpected. We are burning the house down. You thought three years ago when you saw us in New York that we burned the stage? We are taking it to ash this time around.”

Shea Couleé emphasizes NUBIA: A Brave New World tour is an exercise in Black excellence

Shea Couleé emphasized the impact of the new show returning after the COVID-19 global pandemic. She explained that Black excellence means that her sisters, as creators of color and as Black queens, have persevered throughout one of the most challenging and traumatizing global moments. And that’s so unique to Black culture. They are used to obstacles — big and small. She said, “The fact we are on the other side and revamping NUBIA and getting the momentum back to come and storm the girls means so much because it’s proof that we are incredibly resilient.”

May 31 — St. Paul, Minn. (The Fitzgerald Theater)

June 2 — Chicago, Ill. (The Vic Theatre)

June 3 — St. Louis, Mo. (The Pageant)

June 4 — Kansas City, Mo. (Folly Theater)

June 6 — Houston, Texas (Cullen Theater)

June 7 — San Antonio, Texas (Empire Theatre)

June 9 — Dallas, Texas (Granada Theater)

June 12 — Phoenix, Ariz. (Madison Center for the Arts)

June 15 — Los Angeles, Calif. (Orpheum)

June 16 — San Francisco, Calif. (Palace of Fine Arts)

June 18 — Portland, Ore. (Revolution Hall)

June 19 — Seattle, Wash. (Moore Theatre)

The NUBIA: A Brave New World production is run by Obsessed and is directed by SRDA, with Diego Wyatt serving as creative director, visual directors Randall Starr and Dan Polyak, and choreographers Rich James and Jay “Mel” Parel.

Pre-sale sign-up and ticketing information is available at nubiatour.com.