RuPaul’s Drag Race queens slam ’45 min edit’

RuPaul’s Drag Race indulged fans with a 2-hour special, but the show is significantly shorter this season, cut from 90 minutes to 60 minutes, and the queens had something to say about the shorter length for the first night in drag race herstory.

Aura Mayari and Salina EsTitties shared on Twitter that they felt shorted by the 45-minute edit of screen time.

Some fans noticed the difference with 30 minutes shaved off from the show and felt rushed, including the catwalk, challenges behind the scenes, and the noticeably absent deliberation.

The runway scenes were shortened by using a split screen to get the actions in, having fans wonder why there was an increase in competitors this season when there was a noticeable cut in screen time.

This Season had 16 competitors for the first time in RuPaul’s Drag Race herstory. The two-part premiere last week had Irene Dubois going home at the end, bringing the total to 15 this week.

If a queen doesn’t stand out, she will get lost in the pace, which happened to Princess Poppy and Amethyst this week in the maxi challenge.

RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Aura Mayari felt fans were missing out on the story

The edit in RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 was noticeable to the queens and fans this season.

Aura Mayari tweeted, “Sorry you guys missed out on a lot of fun chaotic things that happened that day for this week’s episode.”

Aura Mayari wasn’t the only queen to sound off about the edits. Salina EsTitties said about the limited screen time, “we worked too hard and invested too much money for a 45 min edit.”

Fans responded to the frustration of the queens with their breakdown of the heavy editing. One user responded to Salina EsTitties, writing, “The pacing is so off, the storybeats are rushed. If you’re going to cut the show to 45 min, don’t cast 16 queens. My god I feel bad for y’all. You deserved better… all of you.”

Princess Poppy falls behind on the fastest season ever of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Princess Poppy and Amethyst appeared underwhelming to the celebrity judges in the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The faster pace of this high-octane season had screen time cut by 30 minutes from the last. The audience was introduced to the shortened format of the show for the first time, and everyone, including Amethyst and Princess Poppy, felt the cut.

The deliberation was missing with the shortened length. Still, there was none needed for RuPaul, who confidently crowned Sasha Colby as this week’s head-snapping winner before having Princess Poppy and Amethyst (for the second week in a row) lipsync for their lives.

Drag race viewers have got to give it to Amethyst for pulling through again with her lipsyncing skills because Princess Poppy was the second queen of Season 15 to sashay away!

See Princess Poppy and Amethyst lip sync for their lives:

Do you think fans and queens will get used to the new show length?

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on Fridays at 8/7c on MTV.