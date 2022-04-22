Rudy Giuliani’s Masked Singer appearance brings in season-low ratings

Rudy Giuliani on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer fans have been waiting all season to see when Rudy Giuliani would appear on the show.

The news leaked in February that he not only was unmasked as one of the singers in this season’s competition, but that Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off the stage after he was unmasked.

Through creative editing, The Masked Singer was able to avoid controversy when Rudy was unmasked, but they still showed Ken walking off, saying, “I’m done.”

Many fans thought this was going to happen in the first episode of the season since he was one of the first people unmasked, but The Masked Singer aired the episodes in a different order and saved Rudy for the final batch.

There is some thought that Fox hoped for a ratings boost with a controversial political figure, but it ended up as a major disappointment.

The Masked Singer hits lowest ratings of season with Giuliani appearance

It is normal for reality TV shows to throw out controversial figures to boost ratings. In the past, The Masked Singer had former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Dancing with the Stars had former press secretary Sean Spicer and former Texas governor Rick Perry.

However, when it came to Rudy Giuliani, it seemed his appearance caused people to tune out.

There was no doubt he would be on this last episode since it was the last batch and he was a first-eliminated singer. We also predicted that he was Jack in the Box before the episode started.

However, fans didn’t tune in. They tuned out.

Wednesday’s episode of The Masked Singer only brought in 3.6 million viewers, the lowest total of the season so far.

The Masked Singer has averaged between 3.9 million viewers an episode and 4.3 million, which was a season high. On average, the total is 4.1 million viewers this season, with a 0.7 demo rating. When replays come into account, the viewership jumps to 5.9 million viewers.

Rudy Giuliani’s Masked Singer moment

Rudy Giuliani came out and sang Bad to the Bone. He was easily the last place singer in the group.

However, when he unmasked on the stage, Fox showed all four judges standing on the stage and listening as he talked about why he appeared on the show.

However, cuts to the stage switched from Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Nicole Scherzinger standing together, and them standing with Ken Jeong between them, showing they were different moments.

The show waited until Rudy was starting to sing again to show Ken walking out and it didn’t show Robin walking out at all.

