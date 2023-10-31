Below Deck Med Season 8 took a surprising twist with the return of Captain Sandy Yawn’s friend Roy Orbison Jr. and his family.

Roy, his wife Asa, and their three children, Roy III, Bo, and Love, were just what Season 8 needed to bring a little fun into the show.

This was the Orbison family’s third time on Below Deck Med, having appeared during Seasons 5 and 6.

They did not disappoint, giving Below Deck Med viewers a break from the crew chaos for some good old-fashioned fun entertainment.

Asa and Roy have developed a close bond with Captain Sandy, and that’s evident every time they are on the show.

Ahead of their second episode hitting Bravo airwaves, Roy took time to give mad props to the captain that he admires.

Roy Orbison Jr. gushes over ‘friend’ Captain Sandy Yawn after Below Deck Med return

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Roy made sure that his thoughts and appreciation for Captain Sandy were crystal clear.

“We have enjoyed getting to know Sandy Yawn as a friend & Captain, while watching her grow as a human being & into a Super Star on Bravo TV,” Roy began his message.

Along with a picture of Roy, Asa, Roy II, Bo, and Love with Captain Sandy on the bridge, Roy took a moment to give a shoutout to the captain.

“Taking this time to thank her for being such a big part of the public life of our family. She is as tough as she is beautiful. Both inside and out. We Love You Captain Sandy! ❤️ Thank You for helping make the world a better place! ⚓️⚓️⚓️,” he ended his message.

Captain Sandy popped up in the comments section to share her hopes of seeing the family at BravoCon, which hits Las Vegas this weekend. Roy and Asa are Bravo Superfans and did attend BravoCon last year, so odds are they will be back again.

Pic credit: @royorbisonjr/Instagram

Not only did the captain reply to Roy’s post, but she made one of her own to gush over some of her favorite charter guests.

Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn reacts to Roy Orbison Jr.’s return

Taking to Twitter following the Below Deck Med episode, Captain Sandy gushed over her friends, Roy, Asa, and their boys.

Captain Sandy shared the same picture that Roy had in his social media posts to express her happiness about having the Orbison family as return charter guests.

“What an absolute pleasure to have Asa and @Royorbisonjr and their beautiful family on board for another charter on #BelowDeckMed! And kewl was that treasure hunt!!!” she wrote as the caption.

What an absolute pleasure to have Asa and @Royorbisonjr and their beautiful family on board for another charter on #BelowDeckMed!

And kewl was that treasure hunt!!! pic.twitter.com/5f5x9kZ4no — Captain Sandy Yawn ⚓ (@CaptSandyYawn) October 31, 2023

Roy Orbison Jr. and his family have nothing but love for Captain Sandy Yawn, and the feeling is mutual. They are always a pleasure to watch, as is their budding friendship with Captain Sandy.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.