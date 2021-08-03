Roxy Ahmad reveals she wants to hook up with a Love Island USA boy

Roxy Ahmad on Love Island USA. Pic credit: @roxyahmad/Instagram

Roxy Ahmad came onto Love Island USA and gained some fans immediately with her down-to-earth attitude.

In her entry video, she mentioned she wasn’t like the other girls, claiming she was born an “ugly duckling” and had to develop a personality to overcome this.

Now a beautiful woman, she went into Casa Amor and did not find a connection with anyone there.

However, there might be a happily-ever-after for Roxy, as she is planning to connect with a guy who she never had a chance to meet inside the villa at Casa Amor.

Roxy Ahmad wanting to meet Andrew John Phillips

Andrew John Phillips was another Casa Amor newcomer who never had a chance to connect with anyone.

Remember, there were two single girls, and while Cashay Proudfoot coupled with Charlie Lynch, Olivia Kaiser chose to come back single, passing on all the Casa Amor guys.

With that said, one of the Casa Amor girls and one of the Casa Amor guys want to see if they can make a connection.

Roxy seemed let down from her stay on Love Island USA, posting on Instagram that she was getting back from “friendship island.”

However, things got better for Roxy Ahmad after that.

Roxy went to her Instagram stories and gave some answers to questions from fans of Love Island USA. When one fan said they shipped Roxy and Andrew, the beauty responded “stay tuned.”

After this, Roxy admitted that Andrew was actively looking to get tickets to come to see her so they could try to make a connection.

Andrew responds to Love Island USA fans

What was even better was that Andrew also left a similar post on his Instagram stories.

He posted a copy of Roxy’s comment about him coming to see her.

Humorously, Andrew was also not really happy with how things went at Casa Amor and had a video on his Instagram Stories of him lip-synching to “me, myself, and I” when talking about his experience at Casa Amor.

He admitted in another video that the girls shut themselves off and were all standoffish at Casa Amor. He said he would have preferred to come in after Casa Amor rather than at that disappointing event.

However, while it looks like Roxy and Andrew might be trying to hook up, he also admitted that his “type” is Genny Shawcross.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.