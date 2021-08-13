Rosemarie Vega is impressing 90 Day Fiance fans after her time on the show

90 Day Fiance fans are impressed by Rosemarie after the show ended. Pic credit: TLC

Since appearing in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Big Ed’s ex-girlfriend Rosemarie Vega has been making smart choices with her fame and fans are taking notice.

Between investing her money in a house and expanding her sister’s variety store business, Rosemarie has been putting her newfound profits from 90 Day fame to good use. She has also broken into modeling and has become somewhat of a celebrity in the Philippines.

Viewers are also impressed by the way she handled her breakup with Big Ed and the way she stood up for herself despite her dreams of coming to America.

Rosemarie has won over a lot of 90 Day Fiance fans with her smart decisions after 90 Day Fiance

While there has been a tendency for 90 Day stars to let their reality TV following go to their heads and act out with plastic surgery or over-the-top antics, Rosemarie has been dedicated to improving her and her family’s lives.

One popular 90 Day Fiance fan page, @90daytrollin, commended her in an Instagram post. They said, “I know a lot of people don’t like Rose but I do.. I think she’s done great things with her money and is a good mother and she didn’t use pred Ed for a green card.. good for her … Living her best life..”

The comments section for the post lit up with agreement for the praise of the 25-year-old Filipina’s choices.

90 Day Fiance fans shared in their admiration for Rosemarie Vega. Pic credit: @90daytrollin/Instagram

Is Rosemarie Vega done with the 90 Day Fiance franchise?

Rosemarie has not been featured on any spinoffs for 90 Day Fiance, unlike Big Ed who was in the premiere season of The Single Life.

She has been focused on promoting her YouTube channel and gaining her own following and traction that way. Giving her son a better life has always been a top priority for Rosemarie and she shares her success through social media.

While Rosemarie has received a lot of praise, Big Ed has received a lot of criticism for being creepy and predatory so it is still up in the air as to whether he will appear within the franchise again. There are rumors, however, that he will be in Season 2 of The Single Life.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.